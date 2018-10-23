'It Was Aliens': Twitter Puzzled by Perfectly Geometrical Antarctic Iceberg

The spectacular photo of a massive rectangular iceberg with perfectly pointed edges, taken by a NASA research aircraft last week, left people scratching their heads as to how on earth this was possible.
From yesterday's #IceBridge flight: A tabular iceberg can be seen on the right, floating among sea ice just off of the Larsen C ice shelf. The iceberg's sharp angles and flat surface indicate that it probably recently calved from the ice shelf. pic.twitter.com/XhgTrf642Z— NASA ICE (@NASA_ICE) 17 октября 2018 г.
Scientists explained that the iceberg in the photo was a tabular iceberg – a large slab of ice with a flat top and vertical sides which form by calving (splitting) from a larger ice shelf. Such non-conventional icebergs can be massive, with the record-setting 11,000 square kilometer Iceberg B-15, visible from space, spotted off the Ross Ice Shelf in Antarctica in 2000.
However, in their responses to NASA, some Twitter users insisted that the spectacular rectangle-shaped iceberg was either man-made, alien-made, or both, with some insisting that nature "doesn't draw straight lines."
Nature doesn't draw straight lines.— chris lowes (@mymanfinlay) 23 октября 2018 г.
Others had some more bizarre 'theories'.
This is TOFU shop in japan. pic.twitter.com/NhaLKEifFI— ポンコツワゴン (@EL2orthia) 23 октября 2018 г.
Earth is adopting the new grid layouts found in app development. 🤣🤣— Benjamin (@BennySant) 17 октября 2018 г.
It’s the ice wall that Flat Earthers talk about!— John Kes (@JohnFromUCLA) 18 октября 2018 г.
Laser pic.twitter.com/4bVfvht1QR— Johann L. Beckers (@jlbeckers) 22 октября 2018 г.
Chunk loading error.— Stephen Burr (@cicero418) 23 октября 2018 г.
More proof we are all living in a simulation.
😉
In any case, users stressed that the iceberg certainly looked interesting, with several suggesting it reminded them of a scene out of Stanley Kubrick's 2001: A Space Odyssey.
*Moments after hitting send* pic.twitter.com/iOSTxkEQIb— Stephan Lewis (@stephanzy106) 17 октября 2018 г.
Others simply posted photos of other majestic tabular icebergs.
So awesome! pic.twitter.com/qxQVXgOhcE— Sean HC (@SeanHCole) 22 октября 2018 г.
