'It Was Aliens': Twitter Puzzled by Perfectly Geometrical Antarctic Iceberg

The US space agency's explanation that the odd-looking iceberg's sharp angles and flat surface was an indication that it had recently broken off from a larger iceberg didn't seem to cut it online.

The spectacular photo of a massive rectangular iceberg with perfectly pointed edges, taken by a NASA research aircraft last week, left people scratching their heads as to how on earth this was possible.

From yesterday's #IceBridge flight: A tabular iceberg can be seen on the right, floating among sea ice just off of the Larsen C ice shelf. The iceberg's sharp angles and flat surface indicate that it probably recently calved from the ice shelf. pic.twitter.com/XhgTrf642Z — NASA ICE (@NASA_ICE) 17 октября 2018 г.

Scientists explained that the iceberg in the photo was a tabular iceberg – a large slab of ice with a flat top and vertical sides which form by calving (splitting) from a larger ice shelf. Such non-conventional icebergs can be massive, with the record-setting 11,000 square kilometer Iceberg B-15, visible from space, spotted off the Ross Ice Shelf in Antarctica in 2000.

However, in their responses to NASA, some Twitter users insisted that the spectacular rectangle-shaped iceberg was either man-made, alien-made, or both, with some insisting that nature "doesn't draw straight lines."

Nature doesn't draw straight lines. — chris lowes (@mymanfinlay) 23 октября 2018 г.

Others had some more bizarre 'theories'.

This is TOFU shop in japan. pic.twitter.com/NhaLKEifFI — ポンコツワゴン (@EL2orthia) 23 октября 2018 г.

Earth is adopting the new grid layouts found in app development. 🤣🤣 — Benjamin (@BennySant) 17 октября 2018 г.

It’s the ice wall that Flat Earthers talk about! — John Kes (@JohnFromUCLA) 18 октября 2018 г.

More proof we are all living in a simulation.



😉 — Stephen Burr (@cicero418) 23 октября 2018 г.

In any case, users stressed that the iceberg certainly looked interesting, with several suggesting it reminded them of a scene out of Stanley Kubrick's 2001: A Space Odyssey.

Others simply posted photos of other majestic tabular icebergs.