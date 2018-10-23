Register
23 October 2018
    Sarah Silverman

    Silverman Apologizes After Saying She Let Louis CK Masturbate in Front of Her

    One of today’s most influential stand-up comedians, Louis CK, was embroiled in a sexual scandal a year ago after several women complained that the funnyman had sexually harassed them. His long-time peer Silverman got in hot water after saying that she believed he was genuinely remorseful and revealed some details from their time as kids.

    One of Louis CK’s accusers, writer Rebecca Corry, lashed out at comedian Sarah Silverman, who attempted to explain the reasons behind her fellow comic’s harassment scandal. 

    ​Silverman responded with an apology, stating Corry was right to be outraged.

    ​Earlier Silverman revealed in an interview on Howard Stern’s SiriusXM radio show that she let Louis CK, she described as a peer and equal, masturbate in front of her when they were kids.

    “I don’t know if I’m going to regret saying this. I’ve known Louis forever, I’m not making excuses for him, so please don’t take this that way. We are peers. We are equals. When we were kids, and he asked if he could masturbate in front of me, sometimes I’d go, ‘F— yeah I want to see that!’ … It’s not analogous to the other women that are talking about what he did to them. He could offer me nothing. We were only just friends. So sometimes, yeah, I wanted to see it, it was amazing. Sometimes I would say, ‘F—ing no, gross,’ and we got pizza,” she said.

    Silverman also claimed she actually believes that Louis CK is remorseful and wants the edgy comedian to talk about it on stage, saying “he’s going to have to find his way or not find his way.”

    “I’m not saying what he did was okay. I’m just saying at a certain point when he became influential, not even famous, but influential in the world of comedy, it changes. He felt like he was the same person, but the dynamic was different and it was not okay,” the woman pointed out.

    Rebecca Corry was one of the five women who spoke out about the uncomfortable experiences they claim they had had with the comedian and filmmaker in a string of similar accusations against movie mogul Harvey Weinstein and Oscar-winning actor Kevin Spacey.

    In an interview with the New York Times last year, members of a Chicago comedy duo Dana Min Goodman and Julia Wolov said that Louis CK (real name Louis Szekely) masturbated in front of them in his hotel room. The other women complained about other acts of sexual misconduct by the 50-year-old funnyman.

    Following the report, HBO announced they would drop Louis CK from their show and remove his previous projects from the On Demand services, while the release of his new film “I Love You, Daddy,” was canceled.

    The comedian admitted misconduct and announced that he would “step back and take a long time to listen.” However, he began his comeback at a surprise standup set at the Comedy Cellar in New York this past August.

    sexual harassment, comedy, Sarah Silverman, Louis CK
