Kim Kardashian Puzzles Netizens With Piquant New Post

Instagram diva Kim Kardashian has stunned her nearly 120-million-strong following with a photo in an all-black ensemble which she posted after her 38th birthday. One of the brightest stars of the reality TV clan is back to business, bringing out her outstanding assets in a skin-tight high-necked leather top and no less clinging silky pants.
Netizens expressed their love and admiration for the proclaimed Instagram queen with comments like “Gorgeous,” “Beautiful,” “My babe,” etc.
READ MORE: Bra-Less Kim Kardashian Wows Fans in Dazzling White Dress (PHOTOS)
Some paid attention to a particularly poignant detail of the photo highlighting Kim Kardashian’s famous curves: her nipple was especially visible due to the lighting.
“Your nipple is a little off,” one of the users posted.
“Yes, but is your nipple all the way near your shoulder? Lol,” a netizen pointed out, while another asked the celebrity “why her nipples are so far up.”
All comments
Show new comments (0)