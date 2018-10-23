Kim Kardashian Puzzles Netizens With Piquant New Post

Mrs. Kanye West, who is usually seen in tiny bikinis, low dresses or topless on Instagram, has switched to a slightly different look after her birthday. Kardashian showed off her outstanding physique with a skin-tight leather outfit; the profile of her nipple stood out due to the lighting, drawing the attention of several fans.

Instagram diva Kim Kardashian has stunned her nearly 120-million-strong following with a photo in an all-black ensemble which she posted after her 38th birthday. One of the brightest stars of the reality TV clan is back to business, bringing out her outstanding assets in a skin-tight high-necked leather top and no less clinging silky pants.

Netizens expressed their love and admiration for the proclaimed Instagram queen with comments like “Gorgeous,” “Beautiful,” “My babe,” etc.

Some paid attention to a particularly poignant detail of the photo highlighting Kim Kardashian’s famous curves: her nipple was especially visible due to the lighting.

“Your nipple is a little off,” one of the users posted.

“Yes, but is your nipple all the way near your shoulder? Lol,” a netizen pointed out, while another asked the celebrity “why her nipples are so far up.”