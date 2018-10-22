SHOCKING VIDEO Shows Tourist Fall Off the Great Wall of China

The woman managed to survive the fall and was eventually recovered by a seven-man rescue team which managed to secure the tourist on a stretcher and deliver her to safety.

A female tourist who attempted to climb the Jiankou section of the Great Wall of China ended up plummeting down a vertical cliff after she apparently lost her grip.

A team of seven rescuers spent about 50 minutes locating the woman and then another 2 hours carrying her down the mountains on a stretcher, The Daily Mail reports citing a statement by Beijing Huairou Firefighting Branch.

Despite the fact that the Jiankou Great Wall is not officially open to the public, it remains a popular destination for hikers and photographers who wish to see this monumental construction in its original state.