22 October 2018
    David Beckham and Victoria Beckham attend The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating Charles James: Beyond Fashion in New York

    David Beckham Brands Marriage 'Hard Work,' Leaves Victoria in Tears - Report

    After rumors about the separation of the UK power couple surfaced this summer, the former football star dropped what their friend reportedly described as “a nuclear bomb” on the Beckhams’ household with his recent revelations on his marriage.

    Fashion designer and former Posh Spice Victoria Beckham is said to have been absolutely devastated following her husband David Beckham’s interview on hardships of their 19-year-long marriage, as the Sun reports. The British outlet has cited an unnamed friend close to the celebrity family as saying that the 44-yearl-old woman was in pieces.

    “She has no idea why he would say such insensitive things and publicly embarrass her like this. As you can imagine, it was as if a nuclear bomb had gone off in the Beckham household when she found out. She was in pieces and spent the next two days crying. To say it’s not been the best of weeks is an understatement,” this family friend claimed.

    A preview of David Beckham’s full tell-all interview with an Australian TV show emerged earlier this week. Beckham, who is in Australia for the Invictus Games, opened up about his nearly two-decade-long marriage and parenting in the interview, which aired on the Sunday Project.

    "To be married for the amount of time that we have, it's always hard work, everybody knows that but you make it work. You make difficult situations like traveling away, being away from each other, you make it work," the ex-footballer stated.

    David Beckham, who has three sons and a daughter with Victoria, stated that the “marriage is always about hard work.”

    “Your children, they want your time and they deserve your time and we are hardworking and we feel that is the right way to bring up our children to prove and to show to them you have to work really hard to be successful," he said.

    These revelations made a splash on social media, where many users remembered rumors about the couple’s divorce which surfaced this summer.

    ​Some slammed the footballer for being too open.

    ​Others downplayed these statements, saying there’s nothing sensational here.

    Amid these speculations, Victoria Beckham has posted several stories on her Instagram with a geotag Sydney, where the Invictus Games are set to start. David Beckham is reported to be in the city for the games, where he will be playing the role of "ambassador."

