Elon Musk Announces Opening Date of His High-Speed Underground Tunnel

US high-tech entrepreneur Elon Musk took to Twitter on Sunday to announce the opening of the first tunnel of his high-speed underground transportation system.
Musk also added that the top speed in the test tunnel would reach 250 km/h (155 mph) and that following the opening event there would be a whole day of free rides.
Opens Dec 10— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 22, 2018
155 mph | 250 km/h— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 22, 2018
In 2016, Elon Musk founded The Boring Company, an infrastructure and tunnel construction enterprise, which by 2017 filed permitting application with Los Angeles government regulators to build a tunnel from Hawthorne to Westwood.
Aside from application as a high-speed shortcut, Musk said that the goal of the company is to make establishing a tunnel network financially feasible by enhancing tunnelling speed. He also said earlier that "getting good at digging tunnels could be really helpful for Mars."
