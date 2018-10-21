Aerialist Falls During Circus Performance in Russia (GRAPHIC VIDEO)

A shocking video, showing an aerialist fall during a circus performance in the Russian city of Novokuznetsk, has appeared online. The incident occurred on Saturday during the Russia-wide circus festival and competition "Under the Arch of the Old Tent."

A gymnast from Krasnoyarsk was performing an acrobatic trick on canvases, but lost her balance and fell in the circus arena.

After receiving first aid, the gymnast was hospitalized; at the moment she is being cared for by a team of doctors.

WARNING: The following footage is graphic and may offend sensibilities

According to the head of the circus group, the gymnast has broken her arm.

"I'm just out of the hospital. The most important thing is that the spine is fine, everything is alright," he said, apologizing for the incident.