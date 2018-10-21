Aerialist Falls During Circus Performance in Russia (GRAPHIC VIDEO)

A gymnast from Krasnoyarsk was performing an acrobatic trick on canvases, but lost her balance and fell in the circus arena.
After receiving first aid, the gymnast was hospitalized; at the moment she is being cared for by a team of doctors.
WARNING: The following footage is graphic and may offend sensibilities
According to the head of the circus group, the gymnast has broken her arm.
"I'm just out of the hospital. The most important thing is that the spine is fine, everything is alright," he said, apologizing for the incident.
All comments
Show new comments (0)