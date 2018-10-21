Kardashian in Hot Water After Publishing Topless Instagram Photos

Instagram users slammed the model over her explicit images and called her posts “offensive.”

Kim Kardashian, a 37-year-old model and the current wife of rapper Kanye West, posted a set of images promoting a personally-branded eye makeup collection called Flashing Lights this Friday. In the images for the advertising campaign, she chose to be almost naked and use a cosmic background.

The reality-television star, who noted prominently that her hair was done by Chris Appleton and her makeup by Sam Visser, wrote: 'Turqouise Tears' as the caption for the eyeshade promotion. She made sure to document that the photos were taken and processed by photographer David LaChapelle.

In one photo she is lying on a bed almost naked. In another, she is embraced by an unnamed male model, who holds a white dove in his hand.

The pictures sparked criticism among social media, and many got frisky with their comments. Spicy remarks including “U have a husband and kids!” and “Is she selling boobs or something?” were popular among those critical of her posts.

“It’s understandable that the world has seen all her private parts in action ‘by accident,’ but to post such stuff on her own? Let’s see what the kids will have to go through with these pics when they are in high school!! And to think Kanye is okay with this??” read one comment.

“You have a platform to make a difference, to help children and animals that are suffering,[…] and what are you’re posts about […] 💔 You’ve been given a gift and you’ve wasted it,” wrote a user.

“Sorry Kim, these posts are offensive. I like seeing you covered up and showing your classier side. This side is for private views,” wrote another commenter.

Many admitted that the branded and heavily-promoted eye makeup went unnoticed, as the images drew attention away from the purpose of the mock-60s ‘mod’ advertising campaign.

Kardashian did not appear to take notice of any negative feedback, continuing to post snapshots from the photoset throughout Friday and Saturday.