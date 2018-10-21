Register
03:32 GMT +321 October 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Kim Kardashian attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination exhibition on Monday, May 7, 2018, in New York

    Kardashian in Hot Water After Publishing Topless Instagram Photos

    © AP Photo / xxx/Invision
    Viral
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    Instagram users slammed the model over her explicit images and called her posts “offensive.”

    Kim Kardashian, a 37-year-old model and the current wife of rapper Kanye West, posted a set of images promoting a personally-branded eye makeup collection called Flashing Lights this Friday. In the images for the advertising campaign, she chose to be almost naked and use a cosmic background.

    READ MORE: Kim Kardashian Reveals Why She Thought She Was 'Never Going to Have Sex Again'

    The reality-television star, who noted prominently that her hair was done by Chris Appleton and her makeup by Sam Visser, wrote: 'Turqouise Tears' as the caption for the eyeshade promotion. She made sure to document that the photos were taken and processed by photographer David LaChapelle.

    In one photo she is lying on a bed almost naked. In another, she is embraced by an unnamed male model, who holds a white dove in his hand.

    The pictures sparked criticism among social media, and many got frisky with their comments. Spicy remarks including “U have a husband and kids!” and “Is she selling boobs or something?” were popular among those critical of her posts.

     

     

    “It’s understandable that the world has seen all her private parts in action ‘by accident,’ but to post such stuff on her own? Let’s see what the kids will have to go through with these pics when they are in high school!! And to think Kanye is okay with this??” read one comment.

    “You have a platform to make a difference, to help children and animals that are suffering,[…] and what are you’re posts about […] 💔 You’ve been given a gift and you’ve wasted it,” wrote a user. 

    “Sorry Kim, these posts are offensive. I like seeing you covered up and showing your classier side. This side is for private views,” wrote another commenter. 

    Many admitted that the branded and heavily-promoted eye makeup went unnoticed, as the images drew attention away from the purpose of the mock-60s ‘mod’ advertising campaign.

    Kardashian did not appear to take notice of any negative feedback, continuing to post snapshots from the photoset throughout Friday and Saturday.

    Related:

    Kim Kardashian Reveals Why She Thought She Was 'Never Going to Have Sex Again'
    Kim Kardashian's Tiny Bikini Selfie Prompts Dismay, Revolt Among Fans
    Bra-Less Kim Kardashian Wows Fans in Dazzling White Dress (PHOTOS)
    Star-Struck: US Woman Attacks Neighbor, Claims She is Kardashian
    Khloe Kardashian Fans Drool Over Her Hot Post-Baby Body in Racy Swimsuit Snap
    Fans Banter Over Kim Kardashian’s Bikini Awkwardness Captured on Camera (PHOTO)
    Tags:
    nude photos, Instagram, photo, Kim Kardashian, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures: October 13 - 19
    This Week in Pictures: October 13 - 19
    Anti-War Women to Washington
    Anti-War Women to Washington
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse