Kim Kardashian Reveals Why She Thought She Was 'Never Going to Have Sex Again'

The 20th anniversary issue of Richardson magazine spotlights the reality TV show star, Kim Kardashian, on the cover shot, inspired by director Satoshi Kon’s Japanese adult animated psychological movie “Perfect Blue.”

Posing topless in a raunchy shoot for the Richardson magazine Issue A9 cover story, Kim Kardashian West has revealed some explosive details about her sex life in the aftermath of her pregnancies.

“I was somebody who gained 60 or 70 pounds in my pregnancies and felt so unlike myself and so unsexy. Literally, at the end, when you can’t even have sex, I thought, ‘I’m never going to have sex again in my life!’ I just felt so bad about myself in my soul.”

Kim, who’s always been seen as one of the most body confident stars in the world of showbiz, experienced a birthing complication, placenta accreta, during both of her pregnancies.

“I didn’t lose weight that quickly. But I’d say eight month later, I had probably my best body ever. I felt like, ‘I did this. I lost all this weight on my own. I feel better than ever!’ I just put my body through that, and it was so empowering when I did a nude shoot. I’m actually funny, at home I’m much more conservative than my public persona is. My public persona is wild, sexual.”

Despite the fact that she opened up on such an intimate subject and, in fact, rose to fame after a sex-tape of her with then-boyfriend Ray J leaked online in 2007, she told the publication that she was “actually uncomfortable” when talking about sex.

“But I’m vain like that. I can go on a set and be fully naked in front of 50 people doing a shoot, but if I’m one-on-one, intimate in bed, I’m, like, shy and insecure. I definitely have two different personalities like that. But I think motherhood has actually made me more confident about being publicly sexy,” Kanye West’s other half said.

The bombshell interview has already sent social media into frenzy: