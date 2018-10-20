Twitter Meltdown as Prince Harry Speaks of Baby Joy, Gushes Over Meghan Markle

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex arrived on Monday for their sixteen-day tour of Australia and New Zealand – shortly after the royal family confirmed Meghan Markle’s pregnancy.

Prince Harry couldn’t contain his happiness over his wife’s pregnancy while delivering a speech at the at the Sydney Opera House for the opening ceremony of an international multi-sport event, Invictus Games, which he launched in 2014 for injured service personnel:

“Thank you for the welcome you have given Meghan and I over the last few days. I have been so proud to be able to introduce my wife to you and we have been so happy to have been able to share the personal joy of our newest addition with you all,” the glowing Duke of Sussex said.

"Be inspired, get excited, and allow the example of service and determination you will see, to change something big or small in your own lives.



Social media erupted with fascination and praised his moving speech, calling Harry a “true knight of hearts”:

Prince Harry just gave the most eloquent speech to open the Games. He is a throwback to the Age of Chivalry. A true knight of hearts. #InvictusGames — Moira McCarthy (@MoiraTMcCarthy) 20 октября 2018 г.

Two days ago, he gave another powerful speech about the need to talk about mental health, and opened up about his own struggles, while Meghan was standing by his side, holding an umbrella for him. The scene, couldn’t leave netizens indifferent, who described it with a popular hashtag #CoupleGoals:

Earlier this week, Kensington Palace, the official account of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex (as well as the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge), announced that Meghan and Harry, who married in May 2018, were expecting a baby in spring 2019.