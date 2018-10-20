'Reason to Vote Red:' Netizens in Uproar Over Left-Winger Harassing '9/11 Widow'

Footage of a left-wing protester telling a woman, who allegedly lost her husband in 9/11, that he should “rot in the grave” has been making the rounds on the Internet of late.

A short, but extremely provocative exchange occurred as the woman was about to cross the street, with her back turned to the abuser, who shouted at her first. Upon hearing her reply about the tragic circumstances of her husband’s death, the man yelled:

“Good for him! Good. Good. NYPD were a bunch of sodomized — f**king sodomizing immigrants with their bully sticks. Your husband should probably f**king rot in the grave.”

The abuse happened in Portland, the US state of Oregon, when left-wingers clashed with pro-Trump groups.

Netizens instantly responded by sharing their shock and disappointment with the exchange. However, what left most at loss for words was the instant the abuser cowardly fled the scene after being confronted by the woman’s big, broad-shouldered son, further attracting a large group of Trump-supporting activists.

