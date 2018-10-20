Users Wild as Conor McGregor Gifts Whiskey, World Series Tickets to Firefighters

In order to show his appreciation to those who risk their lives every day, Irish MMA fighter Conor McGregor has surprised ten Boston firefighters with World Series Game 1 tickets, having delivered them in person to the Back Bay Fire Station.
READ MORE: Fan From Dublin Tells How He Protected McGregor in Post-Khabib Fight Melee
And that’s not all: McGregor, who arrived on the Irish whiskey scene last month, has also given the firefighters his own beverage called Proper No. Twelve.
Before the Notorious left the station, he opened a bottle of his whiskey and had a toast to the Boston Red Sox winning the World Series.
After being on the receiving end of a lot of criticism since his bout with undefeated UFC champion, Khabib Nurmagomedov, McGregor was largely praised on social media for the move, saying that he’s a “true gentleman outside of the octagon”:
Class Act! pic.twitter.com/Ntwu5917GS— Kevin Schiffman (@BostonSwifty) 19 октября 2018 г.
.@TheNotoriousMMA pic.twitter.com/8x7e5acsCA— Kenny Trott (@KennyTrott97) 19 октября 2018 г.
I’m sure people will find a way to hate on this as well, McGregor per usual a true gentleman outside of the octagon— Tyler Bramhall (@The_Brammys) 19 октября 2018 г.
Conor Mcgregor showed up in Boston and gave firefighters tickets to the World Series. That’s why he’s the man. Don’t ever tarnish his name.— Dakota Ream (@dakota_ream77) 19 октября 2018 г.
Some noted that the MMA star knew how to attract more fans:
Guy knows how to build a fanbase— Chris (@SCKelly22) 19 октября 2018 г.
That's awesome! I know he's donating proceeds to the First Responders as well. What a Deserving Group to Support. 💯👊🏻— Matthew Humphrey (@humpinski) 19 октября 2018 г.
For sure!!! He’s becoming the people’s champ— My Info (@jhndvdbr) 20 октября 2018 г.
This Guy knows how to work. ☘️— Mickalene Gaffney (@gaffgolfpro) 19 октября 2018 г.
Two weeks ago the Irish athlete suffered a devastating defeat after a rear-naked choke hold by Nurmagomedov, which forced him to submit in the fourth round of the much-hyped UFC 229 bout in Las Vegas.
All comments
Show new comments (0)