Users Wild as Conor McGregor Gifts Whiskey, World Series Tickets to Firefighters

After making some $50 million from his UFC 229 bout with Khabib Nurmagomedov, Conor McGregor has decided to put part of that sum to good use.

In order to show his appreciation to those who risk their lives every day, Irish MMA fighter Conor McGregor has surprised ten Boston firefighters with World Series Game 1 tickets, having delivered them in person to the Back Bay Fire Station.

And that’s not all: McGregor, who arrived on the Irish whiskey scene last month, has also given the firefighters his own beverage called Proper No. Twelve.

Before the Notorious left the station, he opened a bottle of his whiskey and had a toast to the Boston Red Sox winning the World Series.

After being on the receiving end of a lot of criticism since his bout with undefeated UFC champion, Khabib Nurmagomedov, McGregor was largely praised on social media for the move, saying that he’s a “true gentleman outside of the octagon”:

Two weeks ago the Irish athlete suffered a devastating defeat after a rear-naked choke hold by Nurmagomedov, which forced him to submit in the fourth round of the much-hyped UFC 229 bout in Las Vegas.