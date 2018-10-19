Halloween Spirit: WATCH 'Giant Spider' Creep on Texas Cop

The Facebook account of Fulshear, Texas Police has published a video entitled "When Spiders Attack?" In the video, a giant spider is seen slowly creeping on an unaware police officer who was just writing a ticket for a driver. However, it turns out that the spider was in fact not that big, but instead perfectly placed on the window shield in front of a dashcam installed in the officer's car. If not for the absence of a shadow from the critter, it would indeed be hard to determine that the spider was a "fake."
