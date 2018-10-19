Siberia Residents Share PHOTOS, VIDEOS of Elephants Strolling Around City Park

Pictures and videos have emerged on the Russian social network Vkontakte of a pair of elephants wandering around and then swiftly running away from people chasing them.
Если вам скажут, что в Сибири под окнами ходят медведи- не верьте! Тут ходят слоны #Кемерово #Сибирь #Слоны pic.twitter.com/cNHZTKeIo6— Та самая, КАТрин (@Katrin_9412) 18 октября 2018 г.
Each video shows elephants strolling along the parkway, as a number of people, allegedly circus staffers, chase it. The men urge the elephants to stop, but the animals go on moving forward in a bid to escape. The circus press service told Russian media that the promenade was conducted as a PR campaign ahead of a tour to another city.
В Кемерово в парке бегали слоны..— Телемастер Игорь (@Telemaster68) 18 октября 2018 г.
Животные видимо сбежали из расположенного неподалеку передвижного цирка. pic.twitter.com/bKDMxmF6xS
All comments
Show new comments (0)