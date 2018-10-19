Register
19:35 GMT +319 October 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    US Ambassador to the UN and current UN Security Council president, Nikki Haley arrives for a United Nations Security Council meeting on Syria, at the UN headquarters in New York

    Twitter Abuzz as Nikki Haley Jokes on Warren's 'Failed DNA Test,' 'Indian Tribe'

    © AFP 2018 / Jewel SAMAD
    Viral
    Get short URL
    0 01

    Haley made her remarks soon after Democratic Senator for Massachusetts Elizabeth Warren published the results of her DNA tests, reportedly proving her Native American roots. Trump dismissed them as bogus, however.

    Shortly after announcing that she was poised to quit her UN role, Nikki Haley sent some awkward jabs at US Senator Elizabeth Warren, and even brought in President Trump while taking the floor at the 2018 Alfred Smith Dinner in New York City.

    “The president called me this morning and gave me some good advice, he said if I get stuck for laughs just brag about his accomplishments. It really killed at the UN, I’ve got to tell you,” the outgoing ambassador noted tongue-in cheek during a Catholic charity event, apparently referring to the president’s earlier bragging that his administration had “accomplished more than almost any in the history of our country.” 

    She instantly prompted mixed reactions on Twitter, with some referring to the jokes as tasteless, while others pointing to the Democrats’ lack of a sense of humor. 

    Haley praised Trump’s emotional speech at the traditional political white-tie dinner two years back and now, being this year’s keynote speaker, she claimed “people wanted to spice things up again.”

    “I get it, you wanted an Indian woman but Elizabeth Warren failed her DNA test…Actually, when the president found out I was Indian-American he asked me if I was the same tribe as Elizabeth Warren,” Haley joked, thereby making reference to her and Warren’s “common” Indian origins.

    Some, however, appeared to take the joke too seriously, claiming the jab points to Haley’s disrespect for her own heritage. One even recalled what Nikki Haley’s real name is, adding that she wouldn’t have achieved so much professionally had she retained it. Haley’s parents are notably known to have immigrated to the US from Punjab, India.

    The GOP resorting to jokes on “people, corruption and sexual abuse” was also brought in the debate:

    There were those, however, who struck back, claiming the leftists don’t grasp the humor:

    Some suggested she dares to joke since “she’s quitting:”

    A few users, meanwhile, leapt to Warren’s defense, regarding Haley’s remarks as highly offensive and even childish for her class and status:

    Trump has repeatedly taken a dig at Senator Warren, questioning her claims of Native American heritage, and has given her the nickname “Pocahontas.” On Monday, Warren released the results of her DNA tests, which were branded by the president as “phony,” but as "strongly supporting" Warren's Native American ancestry claim by Stanford University Professor Carlos Bustamante.

    Nikki Haley, a former South Carolina governor, resigned earlier this month from her post as US ambassador to the UN, and will formally resign at the end of the year.

    READ MORE: 'It is a Secret': Russian Envoy to UN Preparing Goodbye Gift to Outgoing Haley

    Related:

    Senate Candidate Ayyadurai: Warren Is Part of Not-So-Obvious Establishment
    Warren Proves Native Descent, Trump Denies Promising $1M to Charity if She Did
    ‘I Don’t Get Confused’: Departing US Ambassador to UN Haley Does It Her Way
    'It is a Secret': Russian Envoy to UN Preparing Goodbye Gift to Outgoing Haley
    'Safe Bet': Main Candidates to Replace Haley as US Envoy to UN Revealed
    Tags:
    Catholic Church, jokes, senator, charity, ambassador, politics, diplomacy, Nikki Haley, Donald Trump, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures: October 13 - 19
    This Week in Pictures: October 13 - 19
    Deficit Don
    Deficit Don
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse