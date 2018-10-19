Twitter Abuzz as Nikki Haley Jokes on Warren's 'Failed DNA Test,' 'Indian Tribe'

Haley made her remarks soon after Democratic Senator for Massachusetts Elizabeth Warren published the results of her DNA tests, reportedly proving her Native American roots. Trump dismissed them as bogus, however.

Shortly after announcing that she was poised to quit her UN role, Nikki Haley sent some awkward jabs at US Senator Elizabeth Warren, and even brought in President Trump while taking the floor at the 2018 Alfred Smith Dinner in New York City.

“The president called me this morning and gave me some good advice, he said if I get stuck for laughs just brag about his accomplishments. It really killed at the UN, I’ve got to tell you,” the outgoing ambassador noted tongue-in cheek during a Catholic charity event, apparently referring to the president’s earlier bragging that his administration had “accomplished more than almost any in the history of our country.”

She instantly prompted mixed reactions on Twitter, with some referring to the jokes as tasteless, while others pointing to the Democrats’ lack of a sense of humor.

Haley praised Trump’s emotional speech at the traditional political white-tie dinner two years back and now, being this year’s keynote speaker, she claimed “people wanted to spice things up again.”

“I get it, you wanted an Indian woman but Elizabeth Warren failed her DNA test…Actually, when the president found out I was Indian-American he asked me if I was the same tribe as Elizabeth Warren,” Haley joked, thereby making reference to her and Warren’s “common” Indian origins.

Some, however, appeared to take the joke too seriously, claiming the jab points to Haley’s disrespect for her own heritage. One even recalled what Nikki Haley’s real name is, adding that she wouldn’t have achieved so much professionally had she retained it. Haley’s parents are notably known to have immigrated to the US from Punjab, India.

Sad part, she has no idea of how little she thinks of herself and her heritage to make this joke. But then again, I wonder how well she would have done running under her real first name. Good Job Nimrata. I’m sure your people are proud. — R. Charles Wilkerson (@uarcee_2000) 19 октября 2018 г.

INDIA! This is your personal SHAME — Gina Imboden (@Giimboden127) 19 октября 2018 г.

WAIT. Isn’t there a difference between being of Native American heritage — as in indigenous people of the US, and being of Indian American heritage — as in from India?



Interesting. So Nimrata finally acknowledges her heritage, but just to make a cheap joke. Wow.



.@nikkihaley pic.twitter.com/plMh9Czw6i — Kimberly A. Woodard (@BeingKimmieToo) 19 октября 2018 г.

The GOP resorting to jokes on “people, corruption and sexual abuse” was also brought in the debate:

@gop think that making fun of people, corruption, and sexual assualt are political platforms. — tacoreed (@reedmattr) 19 октября 2018 г.

There were those, however, who struck back, claiming the leftists don’t grasp the humor:

Yep. Anyone on the left remember humor? You sure loved it when a comedian made fun of Sarah Sanders appearance. — Bill Brasky (@BillBrasky64) 19 октября 2018 г.

Hahaha. So funny. @nikkihaleyis great! No wonder leftists don’t get it. The left ruined comedy, they lack a sense of humor. Everything has to be PC and everyone gets offended. — Pepe (@pepevernazza) 19 октября 2018 г.

Some suggested she dares to joke since “she’s quitting:”

Oh so bc she’s quitting she becomes the cynical one lady you’re running from something that will catch you — physicians transport (@physicianstran1) 19 октября 2018 г.

Nice to see she pulled her diplomatic mask off. She’s as bad as the rest of them — ES (@evshear) 19 октября 2018 г.

A few users, meanwhile, leapt to Warren’s defense, regarding Haley’s remarks as highly offensive and even childish for her class and status:

@nikkihaley. Cheap shot! You were one of the few people in Trump’s administration I respected. Please note use of the past tense. World needs more consensus builders, not more insult comics. Even a sexy dress doesn’t change that. — Bobby Fil-ay (@nbcatlover) 19 октября 2018 г.

Warren did not failed DNA test. Get your facts right. — Umesh Chaudhari (@chaudhariuk) 19 октября 2018 г.

Except Warren didn't fail her DNA test. Taking a page from 45's playbook: insulting POC, women, veterans, and disabled. Do us a favor Nikki, and go take a seat. — teri smith 🌊❄️ (@aliasanita) 19 октября 2018 г.

Gross — Marina (@marina282828) 19 октября 2018 г.

Eventually everyone’s true colours come out. Remember when the Trump kids were considered nice, well brought up, etc. — Lily concerto (@UrgreatU) 19 октября 2018 г.

Trump has repeatedly taken a dig at Senator Warren, questioning her claims of Native American heritage, and has given her the nickname “Pocahontas.” On Monday, Warren released the results of her DNA tests, which were branded by the president as “phony,” but as "strongly supporting" Warren's Native American ancestry claim by Stanford University Professor Carlos Bustamante.

Nikki Haley, a former South Carolina governor, resigned earlier this month from her post as US ambassador to the UN, and will formally resign at the end of the year.

