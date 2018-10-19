Register
14:46 GMT +319 October 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Elena Rosso

    Hot Real Life Barbie Opens Up on Her Striking Body 'Transformations' (PHOTOS)

    © Photo : Instagram/Elena Rosso
    Viral
    Get short URL
    204

    Meet Elena Rosso, a stunning and inspiring woman from Copenhagen, who has frequently been referred to as a real life Barbie. “I am my own inspiration,” she told Sputnik in an interview, going on to detail her uplifting life credo.

    “I have never been a person to get influenced by others especially when it comes to something as serious as plastic surgery,” noted 23 year-old Elena, who opted for  two boob jobs, a  bit of Botox and temporary filler injections to maintain her perfect looks.

    She acknowledges that many would perhaps think that she “has had tons of plastic surgery” done on her face, but “the truth is that I have not had any surgeries done other than breast argumentation,” she pointed out, adding that no one could safeguard themselves from idle gossip:

    “When it comes to strangers and my everyday surroundings there will always be people that have something negative to say.”

    Despite Elena being the type that knows quite a lot of people around, the close circle of friends she has surrounded herself with, “know her well enough to understand.” “Even though they may not understand why, this doesn’t mean that they can't accept it,” she remarked.

    Elena shared that there are many who do not grasp the idea behind “having lips as big as she does,” but she said such comments reveal that those individuals don’t understand one simple truth: 

    “Whatever I do, I do for myself because I consider it beautiful or intriguing, and I find it sad that even though we live in a modern society people still find the need to comment disrespectful things when it comes to social media.”

    Elena made it clear that the inability to understand something, “does not give one the right to be disrespectful.”

    Elena, who reportedly forked out roughly $22,000 on the surgeries and other cosmetic procedures, stressed that she never does anything on the spur of the moment, and everything she does or plans to get done in the future is “something I myself come up with.”  She also made a point that the money she spends is her own; it’s neither taken out as bank loans nor borrowed from others:

    “I have absolutely no debt and have been supporting myself ever since I was 14 years old. I have my own apartment, a stable job and a happy relationship despite people having their own prejudices.”

    She scrupulously plans her cosmetic endeavors and never resorts to dubious professionals in the field:

    “Everything is well thought through and is always done professionally in the same clinic and by the person I have been going to for the past 5 years,’ she noted to Sputnik. 

    “The same comes to the actual plastic surgeries — my breasts. It took me multiple years to get everything planned through,” Elena stated.

    One of the most crucial messages she would like to get across is that her so-called “transformation” has “nothing to do with her troubled past.” She added that the only thing that stands to reason is that her “troubled past” has taught her to do “whatever makes me happy despite others.”

    She doesn’t see any reasons why she, “not the extreme type,” attracts so much attention from others, since plastic surgeries are common nowadays.

    “So many other women take plastic surgeries to a whole new level. But if I can be an inspiration to other women I would gladly take the title,” she pointed out.

    Her credo sounds truly inspiring:

    “You should never be afraid to do whatever makes you happy despite other people’s opinions. If its plastic surgery, following a dream some people do not support or whatever. You are your own canvas.”

    Related:

    Like Mother, Like Daughter: Human Barbie Introduces Her 'Refined Mom' (PHOTOS)
    No Price Too High? British Woman Ready to Lose Six Ribs to Look Like Barbie Doll
    'Ideal Shape': Real-Life Russian Barbie Slams Fans for Alleging She Is Anorexic
    Thighs the Limit: 'Barbie Legs' Trend Takes Instagram by Storm (PHOTOS)
    Tags:
    sexy looks, body, plastic surgery, model, Barbie doll, Denmark
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Ten Amazing Mediterranean Cities Slowly Sinking Into the Ocean Deep
    Ten Amazing Mediterranean Cities Slowly Being Lost to the Deep Blue Sea
    Deficit Don
    Deficit Don
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse