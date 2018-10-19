Twitter-Quake as Rosie O'Donnell Wants Military in White House to 'Get' Trump

Longtime critic of the US president, former talk show host Rosie O’Donnell has opened up on MSNBC about her depression after Donald Trump was elected.

During her appearance on Nicolle Wallace’s MSNBC show, “Deadline: White House,” Donald Trump’s arch-nemesis Rosie O’Donnell said she wanted to send the US military to the White House to “get” the president, drawing the laughter of journalists and pundits.

"I took a year out of the spotlight"

Watch: @Rosie,a frequent target of Trump, discusses the 2016 election with @NicolleDWallace pic.twitter.com/V99PR3uUqJ — Deadline White House (@DeadlineWH) 18 октября 2018 г.

Her comment was made during a discussion of Trump’s reported intention of sending the military to the country’s southern border to halt an alleged caravan of illegal migrants moving towards the United States.

O’Donnell also claimed that she had taken a “year out of the spotlight” to deal with her depression after Trump was elected, adding that she “got physically sick” the night he won.

The actress and comedian reminded Wallace that she had previously called for “martial law” to be introduced until it could be proved that the allegations of Russia’s meddling in the final vote were untrue.

“What I wrote on Twitter was we should impose martial law until we make sure the Russians weren’t involved in the final tally of the votes… And people were like, ‘Martial law? What’s wrong with you?’” Rosie added.

Rosie faced much backlash for the “military” remark, as users pointed out that she was calling for a coup:

Why is she not in jail for calling for a coup using the military — GeneRayle (@gene_rayle) 19 октября 2018 г.

The French have a word for this, it coup d'etat. There's another word for it too. It's called treason, and no it doesn't mean colluding with another country in an election. It means attempting to kill the ruler or overthrow the government of a particular nation. — Warp Space Podcast (@warp_podcast) 19 октября 2018 г.

haha. Yeah I'm sure the Military will just coup d'etat on their Commander in Chief because Ms. Doughnut suggested it. pic.twitter.com/TKVuDriIAx — ❌DarkestColor❌ (@ColorDarkest) 19 октября 2018 г.

It’s called a coup. Good luck with that!!! Bawhahah!😂 #trump2020 — jacquie chapman (@JacquieChapman) 19 октября 2018 г.

O’Donnell’s appearance has caused mixed reactions on social media, with some suggesting that they would love the military to “get” her rather than Trump:

Can’t we use the military to get her out? That would truly help in Making America Great Again. — CE (@chengler) 19 октября 2018 г.

…and reminded her about her comments that she would leave the US if Trump won:

We want Rosie removed from our Country too. Why is she still here? She was suppose to leave if Trump got elected….so time to hit the road Rosie….you've been here way too long….. — Mona Greer (@kentuckylady717) 19 октября 2018 г.

Didn’t she say she was moving to Canada? — T. Poch (@TPoch23) 19 октября 2018 г.

…some wished she stayed out of the spotlight longer than a year:

Wish Rosie would of stayed longer out of the public. Maybe move to another planet. Just saying — marcs (@RealEstateMarc) 19 октября 2018 г.

@Rosie you should take several more years out of the spotlight. — Dave Friend (@dfriend2001) 19 октября 2018 г.

@Rosie trust me a year was not long enough. You and MSNBC should just disappear from the public Spotlight all together. — Andrew nelson (@Byu4288) 19 октября 2018 г.

I don't think she took enough time out of her so called spotlight, she needs to leave this country,she is not a patriot, goodbye raunchy rosie — D D (@DiltzDavid) 19 октября 2018 г.

Meanwhile others expressed wholehearted support for the comedian, praising her for telling the "truth":

Love you @Rosie Thank you, you and people like Nicole & @maddow help me feel sane when things sometimes seem upside down! — Fringephile (@fringephile) 18 октября 2018 г.

Rosie is on point as always about Trump! The trump supporters don’t wanna hear this, but the truth hurts so deal with it. #DeadlineWH — Chris Michael Ward (@ChrisMichaelW) 18 октября 2018 г.

Excellent show today and Rosie was fantastic. — WonderWoman #RESISTS your misogyny. #FightItAll (@AlsoWonderWoman) 19 октября 2018 г.

Trump and O’Donnell have a long history of back-and-forth war of words, having continuously exchanged incendiary remarks since 2006 when both were TV stars. During the first Republican primary presidential debate, Trump infamously joked that he had only referred to Rosie, and not any other women, as a “fat pig” and a “slob” in the past.

Days before Trump’s inauguration in January 2017, O’Donnell tweeted that she “fully supports” the imposition of martial law until an investigation into the results of the election is completed.

I FULLY SUPPORT IMPOSING MARTIAL LAW — DELAYING THE INAUGURATION — UNTIL TRUMP IS "CLEARED" OF ALL CHARGES https://t.co/fUn8FZ8RTj — ROSIE (@Rosie) 12 января 2017 г.

She also called for Trump to be probed and arrested before the swearing-in ceremony: