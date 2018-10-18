Register
23:24 GMT +318 October 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Texas Senator Ted Cruz

    Twitter Abuzz at 'Unlikeable' Sen. Cruz's Wife Whining About Ted's $174k Salary

    © Flickr/ Gage Skidmore
    Viral
    Get short URL
    0 02

    Heidi Cruz, the wife of Senator Ted Cruz, has spoken in an interview with The Atlantic, which has instantly caused an uproar on social networks.

    Heidi Cruz has notably expressed frustration with “still” being the primary breadwinner in their family, since her husband “only” earns $174,000 a year as a member of the US Senate:

    “Six to seven years in it, with me being the primary breadwinner – it’s like, ‘Uh, yeah, this is when people say thank you. I’ll now take that appreciation,’” Heidi Cruz noted, adding she “really hopes he wins his reelection.”

    She complained about the financial “issue” and being unable to afford a second home, and the news has immediately been picked up on online, with many openly laughing it all off.

    “Heidi Cruz is smart and capable and she knows the consequences of her actions. She’s made a conscious decision to prop up a monster like Ted Cruz, even though she knows he’s doing harm to a lot of people,” one man wrote adding that “therefore, I award her no points. Sorry.”

    Another one naturally couldn’t resist the temptation to compare the snobbish remarks to over 500,000 Americans “living and dying on the streets,” while Ms Cruz’s better half “strips health care and Social Security from everyone.”

    Another weighed in, pointing to the fact that some inexplicable fact made Heidi as “unlikeable as her husband.”

    Another quickly butted in, saying she isn’t worth even reading about:

    “Life's too short to read about Heidi Cruz,” he remarked.

    The midterm elections for the US Congress are slated for November 6, when all 435 seats in the House of Representatives and one third of Senate seats will be up for vote.

    Related:

    WATCH Senator Ted Cruz Be Chased Out of DC Eatery by Anti-Kavanaugh Protesters
    US Senator Ted Cruz: ‘Glad’ Disney Fired Gunn Over Offensive Tweets
    WATCH: Woman Asks Ted Cruz to Take DNA Test to ‘Prove' He's Human
    Ted Cruz Phone Home?
    Tags:
    salary, family, home, social networks, politics, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Ten Amazing Mediterranean Cities Slowly Sinking Into the Ocean Deep
    Ten Amazing Mediterranean Cities Slowly Being Lost to the Deep Blue Sea
    Deficit Don
    Deficit Don
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse