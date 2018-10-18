Twitter Abuzz at 'Unlikeable' Sen. Cruz's Wife Whining About Ted's $174k Salary

Heidi Cruz, the wife of Senator Ted Cruz, has spoken in an interview with The Atlantic, which has instantly caused an uproar on social networks.

Heidi Cruz has notably expressed frustration with “still” being the primary breadwinner in their family, since her husband “only” earns $174,000 a year as a member of the US Senate:

“Six to seven years in it, with me being the primary breadwinner – it’s like, ‘Uh, yeah, this is when people say thank you. I’ll now take that appreciation,’” Heidi Cruz noted, adding she “really hopes he wins his reelection.”

She complained about the financial “issue” and being unable to afford a second home, and the news has immediately been picked up on online, with many openly laughing it all off.

“Heidi Cruz is smart and capable and she knows the consequences of her actions. She’s made a conscious decision to prop up a monster like Ted Cruz, even though she knows he’s doing harm to a lot of people,” one man wrote adding that “therefore, I award her no points. Sorry.”

Another one naturally couldn’t resist the temptation to compare the snobbish remarks to over 500,000 Americans “living and dying on the streets,” while Ms Cruz’s better half “strips health care and Social Security from everyone.”

Another weighed in, pointing to the fact that some inexplicable fact made Heidi as “unlikeable as her husband.”

Another quickly butted in, saying she isn’t worth even reading about:

“Life's too short to read about Heidi Cruz,” he remarked.

The midterm elections for the US Congress are slated for November 6, when all 435 seats in the House of Representatives and one third of Senate seats will be up for vote.