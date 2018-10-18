Register
    Boxer Floyd Mayweather Jr.

    'We Can Make it Happen': Twitter Wild as Mayweather Accepts Khabib's Challenge

    © AP Photo/ Chris Carlson
    Russian UFC champion Khabib Nurmagomedov, who dealt a coup de grace to Irish MMA fighter Conor McGregor last week, has challenged undefeated boxing legend Floyd Mayweather to a fight.

    The 41-year-old boxing champion Floyd Mayweather, who retired after beating omnipresent Conor McGregor, has agreed to a matchup with Russian mixed martial arts ace Khabib Nurmagomedov.

    “Oh, we [sic] fighting. I’m my own boss. So, I can’t say what’s going on on Khabib’s end. But, on my end, we can make it happen,” he told TMZ Sports.

    READ MORE: Twitter Electrified, Baffled by Possible Nurmagomedov-Mayweather Matchup

    Mayweather further said that they wouldn’t take the fight to the octagon but would rather meet in the boxing ring:

    “He called me out, so you have to come to my world. I’ve seen in an interview, he said when he hit Conor McGregor, he knocked Conor McGregor down. He said I didn’t knock him down. Ok, Khabib. You got my leftovers. Whoopy-do.”

    The boxing star revealed that he expected a nine-figure payday, which, he supposed, would be $100 million more than when he clashed with McGregor.

    READ MORE: Graffiti of Khabib-McGregor Bout in Istanbul Takes Internet by Storm

    Social media exploded following Mayweather’s announcement, with many wondering what would happen if Floyd went to “Khabib’s world”:

    Others split into two groups, with some rooting for the undefeated boxing star, Mayweather…

    …and some cheering for the legendary Russian fighter:

    Floyd Mayweather’s comments came a few days after unbeaten Khabib Nurmagomedov called him out, the challenge having been posted by boxing manager Dehuang Blake via Instagram.

    "Hey, let’s go, Floyd. We have to fight now. 50-0 vs. 27-0. Two guys never lose. Let’s go. Why not? Because in the jungle [there is] only one king. Only one king. Of course, I am the king because he cannot drop McGregor, but I drop him easily,” Nurmagomedov said.

    Khabib pointed out that he managed to knock McGregor down with an overhand right in the second round of their UFC 229 bout before ultimately forcing the Irishman to tap out in the fourth round; Mayweather, in turn, defeated Conor last year by a 10th-round TKO, however, was unable to drop the Irish fighter.

