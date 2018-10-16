Register
23:26 GMT +316 October 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    West Hollywood Mayor John Duran, left, Stormy Daniels, center, and attorney Michael Avenatti attend a ceremony for Daniels receiving a City Proclamation and Key to the City on Wednesday, May 23, 2018 in West Hollywood, Calif

    ‘Horseface' Stormy Daniels, ‘Tiny' Trump Trade Barbs After Court Decision

    © AP Photo / Ringo H.W. Chiu
    Viral
    Get short URL
    0 01

    A day after a federal judge dismissed adult film actress Stormy Daniels' defamation case against US President Donald Trump on Monday, netizens got a new treat when POTUS on Tuesday threw the first rock at his alleged former mistress, calling her "horseface."

    Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, filed the lawsuit against Trump in April, claiming that a tweet POTUS fired off after her "60 Minutes" interview aired on CBS was grounds for defamation. In that tweet, Trump called Daniels' sketch of a man who allegedly threatened her and her daughter in 2011 "a total con job."

    The federal judge overseeing Daniels' case ultimately decided that Trump's tweet was constitutionally protected speech, opening the door wide for 45 to lash out again on his favorite social media platform.

    Trump wasted no time after news broke on the defamation case, tweeting out, "Great, now I can go after Horseface and her 3rd rate lawyer in the Great State of Texas."

    ​Some 40 minutes later, Daniels shot back by taking a swipe at insulting POTUS' manhood, writing, "Game on, Tiny."

    ​Daniels' lawyer, Michael Avenatti, even jumped in on the trash-talking. "You are a disgusting misogynist and an embarrassment to the United States," he wrote of Trump. "Bring everything you have, because we are going to demonstrate to the world what a complete shyster and liar you are."

    Netizens, as they do, chimed in on the matter to offer their own views on the commander-in chief's choice of words.

    In this Feb. 10, 2008 file photo, adult film star Stormy Daniels arrives at the 50th Annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles
    © AP Photo / Chris Pizzello, File
    Trump Told Son, Lawyers to Keep Stormy Daniels Quiet About Affair - Report
    ​Earlier this year Daniels launched a crowdfunding campaign on website CrowdJustice to cover "legal fees and potential damages" related to her suit against Trump. Daniels will be dipping into the more than $500,000 she managed to collect from donors, as the judge ordered her to pay his legal fees, the price of which has not yet been disclosed. The campaign had a goal of collecting $850,000.

    Daniels has also sued Trump over a nondisclosure agreement connected to a $130,000 hush payment she received in exchange for keeping quiet about an alleged 2006 affair the pair had. The 39-year-old Louisiana native is suing to be released from the agreement, which she claims is void because Trump never signed it.

    Related:

    'Least Impressive Sex': Most Bombshell Claims From Stormy Daniels' Book on Trump
    Hush Money: Ex-Playboy Model Reportedly Sues Stormy Daniels' Lawyer
    Former Trump Lawyer Offers to Nix Hush-Money Deal With Stormy Daniels
    'Two Minutes': Stormy Daniels Shares New Details of Alleged Affair With Trump
    Stormy Daniels’ Lawyer Hints at Election Run Against Trump in 2020
    Tags:
    Defamation, lawsuit, Stephanie Clifford, Stormy Daniels, Donald Trump, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Участники праздника летнего солнцестояния в селе Окунево Омской области
    Bucolic Beauties From Different Countries and Times
    Keyboard Warfare
    Keyboard Warfare
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse