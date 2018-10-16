‘Horseface' Stormy Daniels, ‘Tiny' Trump Trade Barbs After Court Decision

A day after a federal judge dismissed adult film actress Stormy Daniels' defamation case against US President Donald Trump on Monday, netizens got a new treat when POTUS on Tuesday threw the first rock at his alleged former mistress, calling her "horseface."

Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, filed the lawsuit against Trump in April, claiming that a tweet POTUS fired off after her "60 Minutes" interview aired on CBS was grounds for defamation. In that tweet, Trump called Daniels' sketch of a man who allegedly threatened her and her daughter in 2011 "a total con job."

The federal judge overseeing Daniels' case ultimately decided that Trump's tweet was constitutionally protected speech, opening the door wide for 45 to lash out again on his favorite social media platform.

Trump wasted no time after news broke on the defamation case, tweeting out, "Great, now I can go after Horseface and her 3rd rate lawyer in the Great State of Texas."

​Some 40 minutes later, Daniels shot back by taking a swipe at insulting POTUS' manhood, writing, "Game on, Tiny."

​Daniels' lawyer, Michael Avenatti, even jumped in on the trash-talking. "You are a disgusting misogynist and an embarrassment to the United States," he wrote of Trump. "Bring everything you have, because we are going to demonstrate to the world what a complete shyster and liar you are."

Netizens, as they do, chimed in on the matter to offer their own views on the commander-in chief's choice of words.

​Earlier this year Daniels launched a crowdfunding campaign on website CrowdJustice to cover " legal fees and potential damages " related to her suit against Trump. Daniels will be dipping into the more than $500,000 she managed to collect from donors, as the judge ordered her to pay his legal fees, the price of which has not yet been disclosed. The campaign had a goal of collecting $850,000.

Daniels has also sued Trump over a nondisclosure agreement connected to a $130,000 hush payment she received in exchange for keeping quiet about an alleged 2006 affair the pair had. The 39-year-old Louisiana native is suing to be released from the agreement, which she claims is void because Trump never signed it.