Game of Thrones Star Rumored to Replace Daniel Craig as Next James Bond

Richard Madden, who played the 'Young Wolf' and a short-lived King in the North, has been reportedly offered the chance to play James Bond when Craig leaves the franchise. The Bond films producer Barbara Broccoli is supposedly to approach Madden in the next few days.
Although his character's fate on the famed Game of Thrones saga was quite short-lived, it propelled his acting career.
Madden is also known to British viewers as the lead in the Bodyguard drama series, which received very high ratings in Britain.
Originally Scottish, Madden is mulled to join the Bond franchise, which would put him in the list of Bond actors, including a fellow Scott Sean Connery, who played the secret agent in the first five Bond films.
In response to the rumors, viewers' opinions split online.
Doesn't have anything really to make it special. He's a good actor, but not a Bond.— Ross MacLeod (@CanOnlyBeOne_) October 14, 2018
Idris Elba please. Henry Cavill is already too Napoleon Solo for me. pic.twitter.com/5JRmoJUXAP— Nenda (@InasaF) October 15, 2018
😱😱😱😱🤟🏻🤟🏻🤟🏻🤟🏻 pic.twitter.com/uFQraeXwKw— ςԹσσƘψ ςαɓɾίηα 🌙 (@hermionepetrova) October 16, 2018
Sha why did you use such a blurry image of Idris….then a fresh photo for Madden? pic.twitter.com/YPJ2conqm0— Kudzai Mukaratirwa (@SDGcasanostra) October 15, 2018
Actor Idris Elba has also reported as one of the candidates for the role of 007, which would make him the first black James Bond.
