Whose Pig? Nacho Pig: California Cops Catch Runaway Porker With Doritos Chips

A California police department got an unusual call Saturday and addressed it with equally unusual methods: a runaway pet pig was lured back home using a bag of Doritos chips.

When the San Bernardino Police Department's Highland Station got the call Saturday that a pig "the size of a mini horse" was on the loose, they sprang into action. What could be more terrifying than a fugitive hog?

According to the police department's Facebook page, the suspect was a recidivist runaway razorback, so officers knew what to do: Deputies Ponce and Berg whipped out a bag of "Popping Jalapenos" flavor Doritos chips and were on the case.

The deputies made a trail with the chips, according to the Facebook post, and lured the waif warthog back home. "We were able to put him back in and secure the gate. It was fun!" Deputy Ponce said.

A scene from the episode was also captured on Instagram:

"Crime fighting to safely securing a mini horse-sized pig, we do it all," the Instagram post says.

"We are unsure of the pig's name," the department said on Facebook, "but our deputies affectionately nicknamed him ‘Smalls.'"