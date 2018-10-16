Whose Pig? Nacho Pig: California Cops Catch Runaway Porker With Doritos Chips

When the San Bernardino Police Department's Highland Station got the call Saturday that a pig "the size of a mini horse" was on the loose, they sprang into action. What could be more terrifying than a fugitive hog?
According to the police department's Facebook page, the suspect was a recidivist runaway razorback, so officers knew what to do: Deputies Ponce and Berg whipped out a bag of "Popping Jalapenos" flavor Doritos chips and were on the case.
The deputies made a trail with the chips, according to the Facebook post, and lured the waif warthog back home. "We were able to put him back in and secure the gate. It was fun!" Deputy Ponce said.
A scene from the episode was also captured on Instagram:
Well if this doesn’t go on the list of unusual calls… 🐖 Highland Station received a call reference a pig "the size of a mini horse" 🐷🐴 running around the neighborhood. Deputy Ponce and Deputy Berg found him and due to previous calls, knew where he lived. They lured him back home with @Doritos one of our deputies had in her lunch bag 😋. They made a trail and he followed. “We were able to put him back in and secure the gate. It was fun!” said Deputy Ponce. Crime fighting to safely securing a mini horse sized pig, we do it all 🤷♀️🤷♂️
"Crime fighting to safely securing a mini horse-sized pig, we do it all," the Instagram post says.
"We are unsure of the pig's name," the department said on Facebook, "but our deputies affectionately nicknamed him ‘Smalls.'"
