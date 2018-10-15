Ariana Grande Leaves Fiancé Over Her Ex-Boyfriend’s Death – Report

The pop singer has recently worried fans with an outburst of mournful tweets. After her ex-boyfriend rapper MC Miller allegedly died from an overdose, she told her followers she needed some time to heal and pulled out from the Emmy Awards ceremony in Los Angeles.

Following her battle with the psychological aftermath of her ex-boyfriend MC Miller’s death, Ariana Grande has split up with fiancé comedian Pete Davidson, as the website TMZ reports. The outlet, citing sources close to the couple, claimed that the pop prodigy was in “an incredibly dark place” after MC Miller died of an apparent overdose, even though “she didn't blame herself” for the tragedy.

The sources allegedly described her state as “an emotional wreck.” According to the report, Ariana re-evaluated the situation and realized that she rushed into new relations and new engagement too fast, so she decided to call it off. Although the website hinted that she initiated the break-up, it also claimed the decision to be mutual.

Grande’s unexpected parting with Davidson after only 6 months of engagement has prompted a storm of memes, jokes, and GIFs; some of them quite noxious.

Ariana Grande kicking out Pete Davidson from her mansion pic.twitter.com/3iIsRe5YCS — besitos 🥰 (@annellicious) 15 октября 2018 г.

what i looked like when i saw tweets about ariana grande and pete davidson's break up pic.twitter.com/3AiRq9kQTQ — born in prison (@eviltyrone) 15 октября 2018 г.

ariana grande after she broke up with pete davidson and remembered she has a whole song dedicated to him on her new album pic.twitter.com/CBtBRyOJ8z — audreyana (@audr3yana) 15 октября 2018 г.

me on cnn reading about ariana grande and pete davidson breaking up pic.twitter.com/VX4mc6i32w — chris (@donaldshooker) 15 октября 2018 г.

Ariana Grande on her way to kick Pete Davidson out of her penthouse pic.twitter.com/byQLPJkI1t — atheistcoffee (@coffee4atheists) 15 октября 2018 г.

​Many claimed that they were not surprised at all.

How I imagine Pete Davidson’s break up with Ariana Grande went pic.twitter.com/SG1EH9j02i — justin million (@justin33million) 15 октября 2018 г.

“ Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson have split “



Me pretending to be shocked:



pic.twitter.com/SyX5Hbtjdp — Snooki (@MIAMIGHTY_) 14 октября 2018 г.

Breaking news: Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson split



Me: pic.twitter.com/alwUT4gvmE — Giuliana (@xoprincess19) 15 октября 2018 г.

​MC Miller apparently lost his life to an overdose in early September. Grande dated him from August 2016 until May 2018, and he supported the singer through the psychological aftermath of the suicide bomb attack during her concert in Manchester in 2017. Following his death, some fans of Mc Miller blamed Grande for his tragic end on social media.

Following the tragedy, Grande announced that she was going to take "much needed time to heal and mend" because of the "events of the past couple of years.” She also backed out from the Emmy Awards ceremony in Los Angeles, which she was to attend with her now ex-fiancé. The 25-year-old singer then worried fans with an outburst of sorrowful tweets and an emotional confession on her social media.