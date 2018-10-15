Register
    Ariana Grande attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination exhibition on Monday, May 7, 2018, in New York

    Ariana Grande Leaves Fiancé Over Her Ex-Boyfriend’s Death – Report

    The pop singer has recently worried fans with an outburst of mournful tweets. After her ex-boyfriend rapper MC Miller allegedly died from an overdose, she told her followers she needed some time to heal and pulled out from the Emmy Awards ceremony in Los Angeles.

    Following her battle with the psychological aftermath of her ex-boyfriend MC Miller’s death, Ariana Grande has split up with fiancé comedian Pete Davidson, as the website TMZ reports. The outlet, citing sources close to the couple, claimed that the pop prodigy was in “an incredibly dark place” after MC Miller died of an apparent overdose, even though “she didn't blame herself” for the tragedy.

    The sources allegedly described her state as “an emotional wreck.” According to the report, Ariana re-evaluated the situation and realized that she rushed into new relations and new engagement too fast, so she decided to call it off. Although the website hinted that she initiated the break-up, it also claimed the decision to be mutual.

    Grande’s unexpected parting with Davidson after only 6 months of engagement has prompted a storm of memes, jokes, and GIFs; some of them quite noxious.

    ​Many claimed that they were not surprised at all.

    ​MC Miller apparently lost his life to an overdose in early September. Grande dated him from August 2016 until May 2018, and he supported the singer through the psychological aftermath of the suicide bomb attack during her concert in Manchester in 2017. Following his death, some fans of Mc Miller blamed Grande for his tragic end on social media.

    READ MORE: Ariana Grande Disables Comments as Users Blame Her for Rapper Mac Miller's Death

    Following the tragedy, Grande announced that she was going to take "much needed time to heal and mend" because of the "events of the past couple of years.” She also backed out from the Emmy Awards ceremony in Los Angeles, which she was to attend with her now ex-fiancé. The 25-year-old singer then worried fans with an outburst of sorrowful tweets and an emotional confession on her social media.

