A video recorded by Scottish man shows gusts of Storm Callum reversing the flow of a waterfall.

The spectacular video uploaded to Facebook shows Storm Callum reversing the flow of a waterfall. Large volumes of water are blown back to the top of the rock, and cannot reach the sea.

The video was filmed at Talisker beach on the Isle of Skye, in northern Scotland, the Independent reports.

Storm Callum brought strong rainfall and winds of up to 112 km/h (69 mph). This is the third storm in the United Kingdom since the beginning of September, the Independent reports.

Earlier in September, people in the US uploaded videos of the Mississippi river running in reverse, most likely due to strong tidal forces and winds from Hurricane Florence.