Royal Baby Underway? Meghan Markle's Dress Prompts Pregnancy Rumors on Twitter

Twitter users suggested that Meghan Markle was hiding big news about a new heir in the line to the throne under a long-sleeved loose-fitting coat and a sweeping dress as soon as photos from Princess Eugenie’s wedding were released. Markle’s choice for the big day was in contrast to her signature look; the American Duchess is known for sleek dresses and high-waisted skirts. This immediately fueled the Social Media rumor mill with pregnancy speculations.
READ MORE: Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s Jet Struck by Lightning – Report
While Kensington Palace is keeping silence about Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan becoming parents, netizens have nevertheless voiced their feelings and assumptions on Twitter.
If Meghan Markle is pregnant, I cannot WAIT for that little biracial baby nug 🤗 #RoyalWedding— Catherine McClary (@districtofcat) 12 октября 2018 г.
Calling it now, I reckon Megan Markle was hiding a lil baby bump under her coat today— Kirkaz (@ZoeeKirkman) 12 октября 2018 г.
Meghan Markle has to be pregnant and my god that is going to be one cute baby!— Charlotte McGee (@charlmcgee) 12 октября 2018 г.
Some even tried to cash out their intuition with a bet.
How much we betting Meghan Markle is hiding a baby bump under that dress but they haven’t announced it yet because of Eugine’s wedding? I bet a tenner #RoyalWedding— Emily (@emyhb22) 12 октября 2018 г.
Others suspected that a “baby race” between Duchess Meghan and Princess Eugenie is underway.
Friday October 12th, 2018 — As far as I am concerned, the race is on between Prince Harry/Meghan Markle and Princess Eugenie/Jack Brooksbank for baby news. Which couple will provide a new addition to the British royal family first?— Elsa Lucas (@ElsaLucas2) 12 октября 2018 г.
However, there were those who slammed this pregnancy buzz as mere speculations.
normal person wears a cute jacket: omg it’s so cute! where’d you get it?!— Courtney Beckham (@courtbeckham) 13 октября 2018 г.
Meghan Markle wears a cute jacket:
OMG SHES PREGNANT AND ONLY WEARING A JACKET TO COVER HER BABY BUMP
grow up people.
All comments
Show new comments (0)