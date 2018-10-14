Royal Baby Underway? Meghan Markle's Dress Prompts Pregnancy Rumors on Twitter

Netizens are waiting for the big announcement from the world-famous newlyweds after the Duchess of Sussex provoked speculations with her loose-fitting outfits at Princess Eugenie’s wedding.

Twitter users suggested that Meghan Markle was hiding big news about a new heir in the line to the throne under a long-sleeved loose-fitting coat and a sweeping dress as soon as photos from Princess Eugenie’s wedding were released. Markle’s choice for the big day was in contrast to her signature look; the American Duchess is known for sleek dresses and high-waisted skirts. This immediately fueled the Social Media rumor mill with pregnancy speculations.

READ MORE: Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s Jet Struck by Lightning – Report

While Kensington Palace is keeping silence about Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan becoming parents, netizens have nevertheless voiced their feelings and assumptions on Twitter.

If Meghan Markle is pregnant, I cannot WAIT for that little biracial baby nug 🤗 #RoyalWedding — Catherine McClary (@districtofcat) 12 октября 2018 г.

Calling it now, I reckon Megan Markle was hiding a lil baby bump under her coat today — Kirkaz (@ZoeeKirkman) 12 октября 2018 г.

Meghan Markle has to be pregnant and my god that is going to be one cute baby! — Charlotte McGee (@charlmcgee) 12 октября 2018 г.

​Some even tried to cash out their intuition with a bet.

How much we betting Meghan Markle is hiding a baby bump under that dress but they haven’t announced it yet because of Eugine’s wedding? I bet a tenner #RoyalWedding — Emily (@emyhb22) 12 октября 2018 г.

​Others suspected that a “baby race” between Duchess Meghan and Princess Eugenie is underway.

Friday October 12th, 2018 — As far as I am concerned, the race is on between Prince Harry/Meghan Markle and Princess Eugenie/Jack Brooksbank for baby news. Which couple will provide a new addition to the British royal family first? — Elsa Lucas (@ElsaLucas2) 12 октября 2018 г.

​However, there were those who slammed this pregnancy buzz as mere speculations.