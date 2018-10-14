Python Drops From Ceiling Onto Baffled Bankers in China (VIDEO)

A 1.5 meter-long reptile fell down during the morning scheduling of bank employees, who responded by fleeing in horror. Immediately after landing, the snake slithered under the sofa in the office.
Was it there to make a deposit? Shocking moment a giant python drops from the ceiling during a meeting at a bank in south China's Guangxi, sending staff to flee. The creature has been captured and the purpose of its visit is under investigation. pic.twitter.com/EkTJ2RUBds— People's Daily,China (@PDChina) October 12, 2018
Zoo service staff arrived at the scene and extracted the animal. According to them, this is the second such case to have occurred in this branch of the bank.
