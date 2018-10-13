Russian Pop Star Wannabe Blocks Moscow Motorway to Perform Twerking (VIDEO)

The group of girls, dancing in tiny shorts on one of the busiest roads in the Russian capital, has enraged some drivers and amused others. An aspiring singer, Instagrammer, and, incidentally, a wife of a town councilor from Moscow region turned out to be the woman behind the performance.

Aspiring 29-year-old Russian singer Oksana Yakovleva, known under the alias Yaxana, was detained by the highway police several days after she filmed a music video in the middle of Moscow’s busy motorway, which stirred up netizens in Russia.

When the police stopped her, Yakovleva refused to leave the car for some time. Her seatbelt was unfastened and had no driving license on her person. But law enforcement officers eventually escorted her to the police station, where the woman, who turned out to be pregnant, spent a night before facing the court.

According to the singer’s lawyer, the judge ruled that she pay a fine of 20,000 rubles, which is the equivalent of $300. The singer’s representative also claimed that she would like to apologize for the inconvenience she might have caused.

The lawyer also refuted media reports about the hours-long traffics jam, that even tied up emergency vehicles. According to him, the whole process took just 3 minutes. He assured Sputnik that it was totally spontaneous. The singer and her friends were on their way to the filming site when it seemed to them that their cars accidentally scratched. The group stopped, the girls got out of the cars to dance, while the cameraman filmed them.