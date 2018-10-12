Register
12 October 2018
    Hillary Clinton gives a lecture in the Edmund Burke Lecture Theatre, Trinity College Dublin ahead of receiving an honorary degree from the university, in Dublin, Friday, June 22, 2018

    Hillary Clinton Berated on Twitter for Accusing Trump of Urging to 'Hack Her'

    © AP Photo / Brian Lawless/PA
    Following the US president's accusations against Hillary Clinton of allegedly conspiring with Russia in 2016, she recalled that Trump had himself allegedly urged Russia to "hack her" that same year during a rally.

    Former US presidential candidate Hillary Clinton confronted US President Donald Trump again on her Twitter account as she accused him of allegedly asking Russia to "hack her" on national television. The Twitter rant came in response to Trump's accusations that Clinton had conspired with Russia during the 2016 presidential election to allegedly influence its outcome.

    White House Director of communications for the Office of Public Liaison Omarosa Manigault arrives for the daily press briefing at the White House, Friday, May 5, 2017, in Washington
    © AP Photo / Andrew Harnik
    Omarosa Releases New Tapes of Trump Talking About Hillary and 'Russia Story'

    In her tweet, Clinton refereed to Trump's rally in 2016 where he expressed his hope that Russia would discover the missing emails from Clinton's private email account, which she had allegedly sent and received without observing security protocols during her time as secretary of state.

    Clinton's tweet was met with various reactions by the social media community. Many users noted that Trump's demands were well-reasoned, since she had allegedly violated the law by using her personal email account to engage in classified correspondence — and then destroyed the evidence of her misconduct.

    Others recalled that it was the Democratic Party, which she represented as a candidate in the 2016 elections, that had paid millions of dollars to compile the so-called Steele dossier on Trump.

    Some of them mocked the former presidential candidate's efforts to take on Trump as unsuccessful attempts to change history and win the 2016 presidential race.

    Still, many twitterians supported Clinton's position on Trump, calling his speech in 2016 "treason."

    READ MORE: Trump Claims His Campaign Was Illegally Spied Upon to Benefit 'Crooked Hillary'

    Trump and his team have been under investigation over allegations that they conspired with Russia in order to influence the outcome of the 2016 US presidential elections. Trump, in turn, denied the accusations and claimed that it was Hillary Clinton and the Democratic Party who had allegedly colluded with Russia. Special Counsel Robert Mueller, who conducting a probe into the matter, has so far found no proof of collusion between Trump and the Kremlin.

    Moscow denies both parties' accusations, saying that it never colluded with either candidate and never meddled in the US elections. 

    Tags:
    controversy, accusations, hacking, Twitter, Hillary Clinton, Donald Trump, United States
