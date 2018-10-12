Hillary Clinton Berated on Twitter for Accusing Trump of Urging to 'Hack Her'

Following the US president's accusations against Hillary Clinton of allegedly conspiring with Russia in 2016, she recalled that Trump had himself allegedly urged Russia to "hack her" that same year during a rally.

Former US presidential candidate Hillary Clinton confronted US President Donald Trump again on her Twitter account as she accused him of allegedly asking Russia to "hack her" on national television. The Twitter rant came in response to Trump's accusations that Clinton had conspired with Russia during the 2016 presidential election to allegedly influence its outcome.

In her tweet, Clinton refereed to Trump's rally in 2016 where he expressed his hope that Russia would discover the missing emails from Clinton's private email account, which she had allegedly sent and received without observing security protocols during her time as secretary of state.

Clinton's tweet was met with various reactions by the social media community. Many users noted that Trump's demands were well-reasoned, since she had allegedly violated the law by using her personal email account to engage in classified correspondence — and then destroyed the evidence of her misconduct.

Myth about #RussianHacking is #Trump asked Russians to *hack* Hillary’s e-mail.

Actually…He asked if they could recover deleted e-mails subpoenaed by congress.

They were never recovered. DNC was hacked & FBI released some of HRC's state department e-mails later. — ⫷♥️Apocalypse♥️⫸ (@inartic) October 12, 2018

According to you and Comey; you're so technologically bassackwards, you're not even competent to be questioned for all the flagrant security violations the whole public knows you committed. Of course a 'nobody' would be treated differently — congratulations — no Russia needed. — Michael Legare (@MichaelLegare) October 12, 2018

Others recalled that it was the Democratic Party, which she represented as a candidate in the 2016 elections, that had paid millions of dollars to compile the so-called Steele dossier on Trump.

Your campaign and the DNC spent over $12,000,000.00 working with foreign agents to creat a fake dossier with them… you should really sit this one out.



Then again, keep going. Every time you talk we win. We appreciate the support. ~ Trump Jr — 🇺🇸 Cris 🇵🇷 (@ThePatriot006) October 11, 2018

Seriously?!?! Your team FINANCED the Steele Dossier. — Scott W. Graves (@ScottWGraves) October 12, 2018

Let's not forget, Team @HillaryClinton illegally funneled millions through a law firm to Fusion GPS who paid Michael Steele to write a 'dossier' based on information he in-turn paid Russian leaders (with ties to Putin) to give him.#DemocratFantasyNarrative — Ken Hansen (@n2vip) October 12, 2018

Some of them mocked the former presidential candidate's efforts to take on Trump as unsuccessful attempts to change history and win the 2016 presidential race.

Still, many twitterians supported Clinton's position on Trump, calling his speech in 2016 "treason."

It was treason on live TV. pic.twitter.com/l1rWygxsgs — MIKE (@trumpanhator) October 11, 2018

She's speaking the truth. He looked directly into the cameras and asked Russia to get the rest of her emails. The Patriots were getting playbooks during games. I wouldn't be overconfident if I were you. — barbara johnson (@harklynn) October 12, 2018

They caught us, Hillary. All of those guilty campaign managers were actually Democrats in the Deep State. pic.twitter.com/eRVcX2fAB2 — Barack Obama (@ThePresObama) October 12, 2018

Trump and his team have been under investigation over allegations that they conspired with Russia in order to influence the outcome of the 2016 US presidential elections. Trump, in turn, denied the accusations and claimed that it was Hillary Clinton and the Democratic Party who had allegedly colluded with Russia. Special Counsel Robert Mueller, who conducting a probe into the matter, has so far found no proof of collusion between Trump and the Kremlin.

Moscow denies both parties' accusations, saying that it never colluded with either candidate and never meddled in the US elections.