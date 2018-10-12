Mysterious Object Leaving White Trail Spotted Over China (VIDEOS)

A mysteriously-looking object was spotted by residents of Beijing, Shanxi province and Inner Mongolia on October 11, Chinese media reported.
Chinese social media outlets have been inundated by videos and photos of the alleged sighting:
While there’s always a slight hope among conspiracy enthusiasts and UFO-maniacs that this was a spaceship with extraterrestrials on board, the trails were most likely left by high-altitude aircraft, Chinese media alleged.
ET has phoned home! UFO sightings were reportedly witnessed around China, including in Beijing, Inner Mongolia, and Shaanxi on Oct. 11. Experts say the sightings are most likely tracks left in the sky by high-altitude aircraft, as similar cases occurred in April. pic.twitter.com/RrpYL7T6WB— People's Daily,China (@PDChina) 12 октября 2018 г.
