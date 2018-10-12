Mysterious Object Leaving White Trail Spotted Over China (VIDEOS)

On Thursday evening, a number of residents from across China claimed they witnessed a UFO in the night sky that left an unusual trail behind.

A mysteriously-looking object was spotted by residents of Beijing, Shanxi province and Inner Mongolia on October 11, Chinese media reported.

Chinese social media outlets have been inundated by videos and photos of the alleged sighting:

While there’s always a slight hope among conspiracy enthusiasts and UFO-maniacs that this was a spaceship with extraterrestrials on board, the trails were most likely left by high-altitude aircraft, Chinese media alleged.