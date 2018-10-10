Bra-Less Kim Kardashian Wows Fans in Dazzling White Dress (PHOTOS)

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star stole the show at the Tiffany Blue Book Collection launch Tuesday night in New York as she glowed in a daring outfit.

The 37-year-old Kim Kardashian has once again proven that she knows how to dress to impress: flaunting her hourglass figure in a custom-made gown by Rick Owens on the red carpet, she was blinged out with a Tiffany & Co diamond choker and several sparkly rings.

Thank you @tiffanyandco for having me at your beautiful Blue Book event and letting me wear some pretty serious jewels! #TiffanysBlueBook pic.twitter.com/e7Dg7EK5Gw — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) 10 октября 2018 г.

Kim, who has a complicated history with diamonds as in 2017 she was robbed of jewelry worth of millions of dollars in Paris, revealed on her social media that the jewels were borrowed, and she had heavy security.

Since Kanye West’s soulmate opted to go bra-less in the outfit, which exposed her bare back as well as the top of her world-famous bum, her fans immediately started comparing her to a goddess.

you looked fabulous

so stunning so beautiful you literally looked like a GODDESS — Victoria (@MyLifeIsKimK) 10 октября 2018 г.

Gooddessss look at you pic.twitter.com/0EKrk7BFHX — Roy Fuentes (@Elpulpo12) 10 октября 2018 г.