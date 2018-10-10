Register
12:13 GMT +310 October 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Entertainers Jay-Z, left, Beyonce and Kanye West, right, laugh during the New Jersey Nets' NBA basketball game against the Seattle SuperSonics on Wednesday night, Jan. 9, 2008, in East Rutherford, N.J.

    Netizens Mad as Beyonce, Jay-Z Reportedly Cut Ties With Kanye West Over Trump

    © AP Photo / Bill Kostroun
    Viral
    Get short URL
    6 0 0

    Even though Yeezy announced in a somewhat cryptic September tweet that Watch the Throne 2, a follow-up to his first chartbuster collaborative album with Jay-Z, was on its way, the Carters are said to be unwilling to preserve their friendship with Kanye and his wife.

    According to RadarOnline.com, Beyonce and Jay-Z’s friendship with Kanye West and Kim Kardashian is “completely over” after Ye’s multiple pro-Trump rants.

    READ MORE: Kanye West Quits Social Media Amid Criticism for Pro-Trump Remarks

    The Carters, who are longtime supporters of Donald Trump’s Democratic nemesis, Hillary Clinton, as well as ex-president Barack Obama, are reportedly “sick” of Kanye’s political “bullsh*t.”

    “They are outraged over Kanye’s recent political rants,” a source close to Beyonce told the website.

    Kim’s recent visit to the White House to discuss criminal justice reform, as well as her husband’s antics during his appearance on NBC’s Saturday Night Live were the final nail in the coffin – Beyonce and Jay-Z have reportedly cut all ties with the couple.

    “They think Kanye is a disgrace, and is only doing this for attention. Beyonce and Jay-Z know that Kanye is seeing a future in politics, but they feel that they cannot associate themselves with them from this point forward. They want nothing to do with either one of them.

    The report sent social media into meltdown, with users suggesting that the Wests would be better off without the Carters, whom they branded as “Fake Friends with conditions”:

    Earlier this week, Kanye, who’s been increasingly active on his social media accounts, shut down his Twitter and Instagram amid fierce backlash following his pro-Trump speech on SNL and a series of tweets on abolishing the 13th Amendment, which itself abolished slavery in 1865 and granted enslaved African-Americans their freedom.

    President-elect Donald Trump, left, and Kanye West pose for a picture in the lobby of Trump Tower in New York, Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2016
    © AP Photo / Seth Wenig
    Trump to Discuss Chicago Violence, Prison Reform With Kanye West - White House
    In a Tuesday statement, White House spokeswoman, Sarah Sanders, announced that President Trump would be having lunch with Kanye on Thursday to discuss a wide array of issues, including prison reform, prevention of gang violence, manufacturing resurgence in the US, etc.

    As for Kanye’s potential political future, in a September interview with Power 92 Chicago, Kim Kardashian’s other half stressed that if he ran for president, it would be in 2024, when he would be confident he would win.

    READ MORE: No Business Like Show Business: Kanye West Helps Homeless Rapper

    Last month, famous hit-maker and one of West’s closest friends John Legend revealed that he believed Ye was serious about his intentions to run for president.

    Complicated Relationship

    This is not the first time that the long-lasting friendship has experienced difficulties: during a concert in 2016, Kanye called out Jay on a number of issues, from not visiting him after Kim was the victim of an armed robbery in Paris to the fact that their daughters North and Blue Ivy haven’t had a play date and the possibility of a future Watch the Throne 2 album.

    In a revealing interview with Dean Baquet for T, The New York Times Style Magazine, in November 2017, Jay said that he was back on speaking terms with Kanye amid speculation that he had dissed Ye on his album 4:44.

    “[I talked to] Kanye the other day, just to tell him, like, he’s my brother. I love Kanye. I do. It’s a complicated relationship with us… ‘Cause you know – Kanye came into this business on my label. So I’ve always been like his big brother. It’s always been like a little underlying competition with you big brother," Jay told the magazine.

    US singer Lana Del Rey poses on the red carpet before the screening of Moonrise Kingdom and the opening ceremony of the 65th Cannes film festival on May 16, 2012 in Cannes.
    © AFP 2018 / ANNE-CHRISTINE POUJOULAT
    'You Need an Intervention': Netizens Divided as Lana Del Rey Calls Out Kanye West Over Trump Support
    "And then there’s like a lot of other factors that play in it. But it’s gonna, we gonna always be good. It’s just that there’s certain things that happened that’s not really acceptable to me. And we just need to speak about it. But there’s genuine love there,” he added.

    In a May interview with Charlamagne Tha God on iHeartRadio’s The Breakfast Club, Kanye revealed that the rift with Jay stemmed from the Carters’ missing his wedding to Kim.

    “I was hurt about them not coming to the wedding. I understand they were going through some things, but if it’s family, you’re not going to miss a wedding,” he said, alluding to allegations that Jay had been unfaithful to Beyonce.

    Related:

    Trump to Discuss Chicago Violence, Prison Reform With Kanye West - White House
    Kanye West Quits Social Media Amid Criticism for Pro-Trump Remarks
    'Leave…Elon Alone:' Netizens Baffled With Kanye West’s Exulted Move to Back Musk
    No Business Like Show Business: Kanye West Helps Homeless Rapper
    The Problem With Kanye, Trump, Cosby, and Bill Clinton
    Tags:
    rap, ties, celebrity feud, wedding, best friends, politics, friendship, support, speech, Rant, Hillary Clinton, Barack Obama, Donald Trump, Kim Kardashian, Beyonce, Jay-Z, Kanye West
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Neither Rain, Nor Snow Keep These Beauties Away: Postwomen on World Post Day
    Neither Rain, Nor Snow Keep These Beauties Away: Postwomen on World Post Day
    Bad Time to Be ‘Hysterical’
    Bad Time to Be 'Hysterical'
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse