Register
03:15 GMT +310 October 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Sinkhole

    Massive Sinkhole in China Claims Four Lives (VIDEO)

    CC BY 2.0 / Brian / Sinkhole in Netarts
    Viral
    Get short URL
    101

    Four people died when a large sinkhole appeared out of nowhere in the Chinese city of Dazhou on Sunday.

    The sinkhole appeared at 2:30 p.m. as people were walking around minding their own business on the sidewalk, according to local media reports. Then, without warning, the ground opened, leaving a massive 100-square-foot pit and swallowing several people in a matter of seconds.

    Two people extracted from the pit — a recently married couple — died in the hospital soon after the incident. Bodies of two more people were discovered buried under some 30 feet of rubble, CNN reported.

    S-400 Triumf anti-aircraft system
    © Sputnik / Mihail Mokrushin
    China to Sell Armed Drones to Pakistan to Take on India's S-400 - Analyst
    The rescue operations were complicated by the fact that the sinkhole was not stable: two firefighters almost got swallowed too when the sinkhole suddenly collapsed again.

    "When we arrived, the caved-in area was not big, which only covered [6½ feet] both in length and depth. But during the rescue process, it collapsed again, causing another [6½-foot] sink," said Gao Mingyue, a fire service official, according to New York Post. "Firefighters at once evacuated while doing the rescue work."

    What's worse, the underlying infrastructure was severely messed up by the tragedy. High-voltage cables and gas pipes were damaged and became entangled with each other.

    ​"Given what we found in the hole, cables are crossed in a mess, including two high-tension lines, weak electric wires and gas pipelines," Gao said.

    As if that were not enough, the layer of soil where sinkhole appeared is just too thick for the available excavators to handle.

    "We had to move excavators to a lower place and we now have two large excavators digging out soils so that we can stand on a lower place and use the long arm excavator to dig deeper," Gao added.

    As of now, the exact cause of the sinkhole remains unclear, but they usually appear because of underground erosion, CNN notes.

    Related:

    China to Sell Armed Drones to Pakistan to Take on India's S-400 - Analyst
    Western Powers Will Never Give Up US Policy in South China Sea—Research Scholar
    Pakistan Plans to Buy High-End Drones in China Amid India's S-400 Deal
    Analyst Explains Why Ex-Interpol Head Under Inquiry in China
    Ex-Interpol Chief Probed Over 'Taking and Giving' Bribes, Other Crimes in China
    Trump Claims of China Campaign to Sway US Elections Refuted by Friend and Foe
    US Bluster on South China Sea Aimed at Regional Allies, Not Beijing – Think Tank
    Tags:
    emergency, Sinkhole, death toll, China
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Neither Rain, Nor Snow Keep These Beauties Away: Postwomen on World Post Day
    Neither Rain, Nor Snow Keep These Beauties Away: Postwomen on World Post Day
    Bad Time to Be ‘Hysterical’
    Bad Time to Be 'Hysterical'
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse