16:51 GMT +309 October 2018
    Twitter Ablaze As Trump Says He Likes Taylor Swift's Music 25% Less Now

    The US pop singer earlier broke her silence regarding her political affiliation after sharing on social media that she would support two democratic candidates in November’s congressional midterm elections.

    Taylor Swift's stunning revelation about her preferences in the upcoming midterm elections didn't go unnoticed by Donald Trump who said he will like her songs "about 25 percent less" now. He also responded to her comments on Republican Senator from Tennessee Marsha Blackburn by saying "Swift doesn't know anything" about Blackburn and expressed support for the Republican.

    'Taylor Swift for President': Twitter Explodes as Singer Voices Her Stance on Politics, Midterm Election

    POTUS' comments sparked intense reaction from social media users. Many of them suggested it was unlikely that the US president even knew any of her songs.

    Others however thought otherwise, suggesting the president would be saying goodbye to her songs with a heavy heart.

    Some noted though that Trump never said he would stop listening to the pop singer, despite her support for the Democrats.

    Several Twitter users commented on POTUS' remarks, suggesting the feeling was mutual and that Swift's not fond of Trump either.

    Some Twitterians wondered if Trump was going to attack Swift now that she had revealed her political preferences.

    One Twitter user suggested that the US president is just jealous of the pop singer.

    Taylor Swift, who has been keeping her political preferences secret, recently broke her silence and shared that she wouldn't be supporting a female Republican candidate from Tennessee in the congressional midterm elections in November, claiming the politician doesn't correspond to her values and accused her of failing to support bills, protecting women's rights.

    READ MORE: Kanye West Quits Social Media Amid Criticism for Pro-Trump Remarks

    Swift also said she will support Democrats in both the Senate and House of Representatives and urged her fans (she has some 112 million followers on her Instagram) from the US to register for the upcoming elections and cast their votes for the candidates they like the most.

    Tags:
    twitter reactions, Twitter, 2018 midterm elections, Donald Trump, Taylor Swift, United States
