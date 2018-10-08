Beer for Brett: Twitter Divided as Kavanaugh Rides Into Supreme Court

While Kavanaugh’s opponents called him out on his alleged fondness of alcohol during the Senate hearings, it seems that his proponents are now using this issue to celebrate the man’s nomination to the Supreme Court.

On October 7, Brett Kavanaugh was sworn in as the 114th Supreme Court Justice, prompting a considerable number of both his supporters and detractors to vent their emotions on social media.

Right after the vote, US President Trump himself applauded the Senate confirmation of his pick, saying he would sign Brett Kavanaugh’s appointment on Saturday and describing this development as "very exciting."

I applaud and congratulate the U.S. Senate for confirming our GREAT NOMINEE, Judge Brett Kavanaugh, to the United States Supreme Court. Later today, I will sign his Commission of Appointment, and he will be officially sworn in. Very exciting! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 6 октября 2018 г.

​Many Twitter users followed suit, apparently mocking allegations about Kavanaugh’s drinking habits by using hashtag #BeersForBrett to toast the newest member of the Supreme Court.

Some however slammed both Kavanaugh and the new hashtag, insisting that he is unfit to be a Supreme Court judge.

The collective sigh of relief from predatory men everywhere is practically deafening — Inspiration Strikes (@randominspo88) 7 октября 2018 г.

anyone else out there who thinks the #BeersForBrett thing might trigger a lot of sexual assault and rape survivors? watching folks toast a man credibly accused of sexual asssult and attempted rape with the fuel he used to commit those acts cannot be an easy thing for them — Ten-Nipple Kid (@tk_thecyborg) 7 октября 2018 г.

Let’s drink to telling our

•Mothers “Your trauma is irrelevant.”

•Sisters “Your experience is less important than political affiliations.”

•Daughters “Your assault doesn’t deserve full investigation.”

•Sons: “Abusing women is fine, the odds are in your favour.”#BeerForBrett — 🔅Ruthie🔅 (@ruthie_whyte) 7 октября 2018 г.