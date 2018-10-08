CNN White House Correspondent Issues Apology for 'Homophobic' Tweets

The apology comes as a string of high-flyers in the American media industry are being exposed for what many see as examples of homophobic behaviour.

CNN's White House Correspondent, Kaitlan Collins, has issued an apology for posting Tweets while in college that apparently contained anti-gay smears.

When I was in college, I used ignorant language in a few tweets to my friends. It was immature but it doesn’t represent the way I feel at all. I regret it and apologize. — Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) 7 October 2018

​The 26-year-old reporter announced that she "regretted" posting the incendiary tweets, which were made almost seven years ago, in which she allegedly called one of her friends a "fag."

The old “I was in college please forgive me” tweet. Funny how this works when your a liberal and not a conservative. pic.twitter.com/Gkh0oh2Jos — Mike G (@Big_Time_South) 8 October 2018

For those wondering what this tweet is referring to: pic.twitter.com/S9iPkaDHKw — Pols Pins (@pxlitic) October 7, 2018

Yeah, just homophobic slurs, move along. — BPM (@BPaulM) October 7, 2018

​The reporter's messages were exhumed from her Twitter feed and posted online by 'Log Cabin Republicans,' who are an LGBTQ rights group whom describe themselves as "the nation's largest Republican organisation dedicated to representing LGBT conservatives and allies."



In the tweet, Collins' employer, CNN, as well as the news giant's Washington Bureau chief, were tagged.

CNN's Vice president of digital partnerships, Matt Dornic, responded by tweeting, "I'm a proud gay man. And I am a proud friend of @kaitcollins. Tho I'm disappointed that she ever used the word (even as an immature college kid), I can say that with certainty it doesn't reflect her feelings toward the LGBT community."

Mr Dornic added, "she apologised and I accept that."

​Collins recently engaged in a heated exchange with US President Donald Trump over the record of sexual allegations against his embattled Supreme Court nominee, Bret Kavanaugh.

You mean "dang I'm a hypocrite and got called out" but since you work for @CNN is anyone really surprised 🤔 — Anita's View (@Well4him) 8 October 2018

​Miss Collins is only the latest victim in what appears to be a sustained campaign to expose media high-profilers for past homophobic comments. MSNBC's Joy Reid was also recently forced to apologise for a series of blog posts that many pointed to as homophobic. In one, Miss Reid reportedly wrote, "most strait people cringe at the sight of two men kissing."

