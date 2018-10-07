Register
23:54 GMT +307 October 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Sara Netanyahu, wife of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, second left, arrives to a court hearing in a fraud trial against her, at the Magistrate court in Jerusalem, Sunday, Oct. 7, 2018

    Scandal du Jour: Tel Aviv PM Netanyahu’s Wife Sara Begins Trial for Fraud

    © AP Photo / Ammar Awad
    Viral
    Get short URL
    0 10

    As the scandals and legal trials dogging Israel’s first family continue unabated, the prime minister’s wife, Sara Netanyahu, began her own trial on Sunday for fraud and breach of trust.

    Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu shows guided missile sites in Beirut during his address of the 73rd session of the United Nations General Assembly, at U.N. headquarters, Thursday, Sept. 27, 2018
    © AP Photo / Richard Drew
    Iran's Zarif Shrugs Off Netanyahu's Secret Nuke Storage Claims as 'Smokescreen'
    Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's wife, Sara Netanyahu, on Sunday showed up in court to begin her trial for fraud and breach of trust, in a continuing saga of the multiple scandals involving her husband and family.

    In another of her several appearances in court over the past several years, Mrs. Netanyahu did not speak, prior to the judge ejecting members of the press.

    Allegations against Tel Aviv's first lady include blowing some $100,000 of the state's money on famous chefs to cater for the couple and their family at their official residence, although a full-time chef is already on the payroll.

    Mr. and Mrs. Netanyahu — as Israel's preeminent power couple — are also accused of demanding expensive French champagne and Cuban cigars from associates as a means of greasing the wheels of favoritism in Tel Aviv.

    In recordings from police investigations leaked to the press, the PM's wife was heard to curse her kitchen staff and complain about the quality of the food at the official residence.

    The Israeli prime minister's wife has been previously accused of abusive behavior and over-the-top spending. A court ruled in 2016 that she had abused one of her housekeepers, and was fined a reported $42,000.

    Former employees of Sara Netanyahu have noted many instances of mistreatment, and have accused her of finding creative ways to make the government pay for her extremely expensive tastes.

    Tel Aviv Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu suggested that the allegations against his wife are "baseless and delusional," cited by the Guardian.

    In the words of her indictment, Mrs. Netanyahu actively sought "to circumvent the rules and conditions" surrounding the logistics of the Israeli PM's official residence "in order to fraudulently obtain state funding for various expenses for the accused and her family that were not supposed to be financed in this manner."

    Lawyers for Netanyahu argued previously that she was oblivious about household regulations — a claim shown by legal experts as unlikely, given her long tenure in the public eye and at the top levels of government.

    Sara Netanyahu could be facing up to five years of jail time if she is convicted, although pundits and observers of Tel Aviv political culture suggest that she will at most be inconvenienced and receive a judicial rebuke, something that could only hurt her pride, not her bottom line, according to the Guardian.

    Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu addresses the 73rd session of the United Nations General Assembly at U.N. headquarters in New York
    © REUTERS / Carlo Allegri
    Iran's Revolutionary Guards: Netanyahu Will Be Forced to 'Flee Into Sea,' Should 'Practice Swimming'

    The Israeli first lady's trial is only one of many facing their family, as opponents and members of the media increasingly portray the Netanyahu administration as being out of touch with Israeli citizens on the street.

    Police in Tel Aviv on Friday questioned the Israeli PM over a period of hours in a separate ongoing investigation into widespread accusations of corruption by the 68-year-old politician, including selling influence for good press to Israeli telecom giant Bezeq and accepting expensive gifts from wealthy power brokers in exchange for favorable regulatory treatment.

    Related:

    US to Supply More F-35s to Israel to Offset S-300 Systems in Syria – Report
    Israel Will Demand New Weapons From US Amid S-300 Supply to Syria - Scholar
    Israel Hiding Behind US in Syria, Unlikely to Face Russia Directly – Politician
    Syria Shot Down Over Third of Missiles Launched by Israel on Sept. 17 - Reports
    Tags:
    Bribes, trial, financial probe, corruption scandal, theft, spending, abuse, fraud, fraud, Israel's High Court of Justice, Benjamin Netanyahu, Sara Netanyahu, Israel, Tel Aviv
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Natural Beauty: Must-See Landscapes From All Over the World
    Natural Beauty: Must-See Landscapes From All Over the World
    #KavaNAW: What Now?
    #KavaNAW: What Now?
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse