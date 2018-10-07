Register
07 October 2018
    An early show of the exhibition of English street artist Banksy at the Central House of Artist

    Maybe-Banksy or His 'Little Helper' Caught on Video During Auction Prank

    © Sputnik / Sergey Pyatakov
    Viral
    The anonymous artist’s skateboard trick at Sotheby’s auction may have brought the world closer to discovering Banksy’s identity, something he has guarded for years. As soon as the street art icon had his painting half shredded right after it was sold, speculations burst out if Banksy had filmed the process himself or sent an accomplice.

    The news outlets and social media users have picked three men in the auction venue where  “Girl With Balloon” was sold for $1.37mn with buyer's premium at Sotheby’s and self-destroyed right after it. They may have been connected to Banksy or even be the elusive artist himself.
    The first suspect is a mysterious man in spectacles. He was caught on camera by US journalist and PR pro Vanessa Hernandez, who posted the video from the auction on Twitter.

    The Daily Mail as well as the broadcaster Sky have pointed out that Banksy’s behind-the scene footage and image, he posted on Instagram, was seemingly filmed at the same angle as this man’s.

     

    Going, going, gone…

    The broadcaster also labeled his spectacles suspicious, noting that the man appears to wear “spy glasses” with a built-in HD camera one can easily buy online.

    The media also pinned as maybe-Banksy, or his accomplice, another man in black framed glasses from Hernandez’s footage, filming how the piece of art is being destroyed from the same angle as the first suspect.

    Meanwhile, the British web-site Bristol Live has revealed a picture of a person purported to be behind the shredding itself. The outlet claims to be sent a photograph captioned “Banksy’s little helper.” The sender is told to be connected to the street art world in Bristol.

    The pic with a snapchat eye-emoji on it shows a man in a white scarf, wearing some kind of a wrist band or watch, hat and black glasses with some device on him allegedly in the same Sotheby's room where the shredding took place.

    Despite speculations that the move benefited one of the world’s most famous auction houses and boosted Sotheby’s PR profile, the organization denied any knowledge about the trick and claimed that it had "been Banksy'd".

    Incidentally the buyer of the artwork may have struck it unbelievably lucky as “Girl with Balloon” has exploded in value as a “part of art history,” according to a broker cited by The Guardian.

