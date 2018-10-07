Kim Kardashian's Tiny Bikini Selfie Prompts Dismay, Revolt Among Fans

The reality TV star and social media icon, who has a whopping 118-million-strong following on Instagram, posted a photo that leaves even less of her hourglass-shaped body to the imagination than usual by wearing a so-called nipplekini, triggering a storm of comments.

One of the most prominent members of the Kardashian clan, 37-year-old Kim, has posted a photo in a vintage Chanel nipplekini. The garment, introduced in 1996, is a variation of the string bikini which covers only the nipples. Both are hidden behind little black patches featuring a designer logo, and the wearer's breasts are otherwise exposed.

The image, which was eventually liked by more than 3.5 million users, has nevertheless puzzled and angered many commentators, who rushed to slam the wife and mother of three for exposing herself in this way. Most of comments can be narrowed down to “Cover yourself up.”

Some tried to appeal to Kim’s conscience and relationship to her husband, rapper Kanye West, leaving comments like “You have a husband, stop showing your body and respect him” and “Disgust..you got better things to do..like help your husband..oh what a role model.“

Others trashed Kim as a mother, posting “Shame, you have kids” and reminding her that they will see these images one day.

“dude, like, idc if you post pics of yourself and i understand its your account, but don’t you ever consider that you have children and you could possibly be setting a bad example? i wouldnt ever wanna see my mom in something like this for the internet to see,” one of the users posted (sic).

There were also those who just joked about Kim picking the wrong size garment, putting on her child's swimsuit or writing “Clothes much.”

It’s not the first time Kim Kardashian has sported the vintage Chanel outfit on her social media, as she has already posted a selfie wearing a nipplekini; however, she revealed significantly more of herself than this time.