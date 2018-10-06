Where's 'Capital Hill?': Trump Mocked Over 'Freudian Slip' Amid Kavanaugh Vote

The president's tendency of making spelling and grammar mistakes in his tweets has long become the stuff of legends.

Showing his excitement over the expected imminent approval of Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh on Saturday, President Trump tweeted the news that "Women for Kavanaugh, and many others who support this very good man, are gathering all over Capital Hill in preparation for a 3-5 P.M. VOTE."

Donald Trump Capital Hill

"It is a beautiful thing to see – and they are not paid professional protesters who are handed expensive signs," Trump stressed, referring back to an earlier tweet where he accused Kavanaugh's "very rude elevator screamer" opponents of holding signs "paid for by Soros and others."

Trump soon realized he had spelled 'Capitol Hill' wrong and deleted the post to replace it with the right spelling, but not before grammar Nazis pointed out the mistake and provided a variety of theories on why the president may have gotten it wrong the first time.

Where is "Capital Hill"?? — Moley Russell’s Wart (@buckmelanoma62) 6 октября 2018 г.

Awww, someone pointed out that Capital Hill is in Canberra, Australia?



Although I’m pretty sure Women for Kavanaugh weren’t gathering there any more than on Capitol Hill in DC, what with it being the middle of the night, bloody cold, and the other side of the globe… — umisef (@umisef) 6 октября 2018 г.

Others didn't seem to notice the error, with both Trump's supporters and some opponents continuing to use the mistaken spelling to get their point across.

Pretty much every sign on Capital Hill is now homemade in the basement with love. https://t.co/kZTnqYDZlU — 👻Alt. U.S. Press Sec.👻 (@AltUSPressSec) 6 октября 2018 г.

3 hours until a major Flash Flood warning at Capital Hill. The tears will be flowing from all the Dems!! — Brent T. Garrett (@Dawgfatherof2) 6 октября 2018 г.

So why don’t you go outside at Capital Hill and talk to those “supporters”. Tell them thank you for being there. Come on I dare you… — badgerkas (@Roxkas1) 6 октября 2018 г.

The typo wasn't the first time Trump has gotten in trouble for failing to run his tweets through a spellchecker, with the president repeatedly sparking hilarity on Twitter over the past two years writing about "text massages," "negative press covfefe," "lasting peach" in the Middle East, and "taped" phone calls, among other things.