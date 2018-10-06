Register
    First lady Melania Trump visits the historical site of the Giza Pyramids in Giza, near Cairo, Egypt. Saturday, Oct. 6, 2018

    Indiana FLOTUS & The Lost Ark:Twitter in Tears Over Melania Trump's Egypt Outfit

    The US first lady has reportedly finished her first solo foreign trip to Africa with flair, making several statements that are discordant with the POTUS, while donning another “chic adventurer” look prompting a new wave of jokes on social media.

    While making the final stop of her 5-day African trip in Egypt, US First Lady Melania Trump said that she doesn’t always agree with her husband’s tweets, and she tells him that, according to Reuters.

    She was also reportedly asked about negative comments regarding Africa, attributed to the President. In spring, Trump met a barrage of criticism across Africa and beyond after it was reported that he privately referred to a number of the continent’s states as “s---hole countries.” Melania Trump said, as quoted by an NBC reporter, that she “never heard” him use such language, and the derogatory comments didn’t come up at all during her week-long visit to Africa.

    ​Trump’s alleged remark and the uproar, which followed, cast a shadow over Melania’s first solo trip, as she was reportedly greeted with a sign reading “#NOTASH**HOLE!" in Malawi, her second stop on the tour.

    READ MORE: 'No Way': Melania Refused to Appear on TV With Trump After Leaked Tape – Reports

    Outfits Melania Trump picked for her journey also got particular attention. After she came under fire on social media for wearing a pitch helmet in Kenya, some slammed as a symbol of colonial times and racial segregation, her clothing choice for the Egyptian visit garnered a sarcastic response on Twitter.

    ​Her “chic woman in Africa” look with a white hat, shirt with a black tie and trousers triggered an avalanche of pop-culture references, as users compared the first lady to movie villains and heroes.

    ​Some suggested the pop-king Michael Jackson inspired the look.

    ​Twitter fashion police also slammed Melania for copying the 1920s look.

    ​However, some praised her clothing choice, branding it as a fascinating statement.

    Commenting on this particular attention to her looks, Melania Trump reportedly told journalists in Egypt that she wished people would focus on what she does, not what she wears.

    ​Over the last 5 days, FLOTUS Melania Trump has also been to Ghana, Malawi, Kenya, focusing her tour on child welfare and thereby seeking to promote her May initiative Be Best, which is already in full swing back home.

