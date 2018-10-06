Tell, Don't Show: WATCH Fox News Contributor Suddenly Fall Off Chair on Air

Even as the man tumbled onto to floor, the host calmly went on to present the next segment of her show.

Whether it was staged or completely accidental, Fox News contributor Raymond Arroyo has apparently managed to demonstrate how dangerous taking a selfie can be, during his appearance on The Ingraham Angle.

While he was discussing the high number of selfie-related deaths in India with host Laura Ingraham, Arroyo ended up falling off his chair when he attempted to fake a selfie of his own.

This gave me a much needed laugh on what was a very dark day. Enjoy! pic.twitter.com/rTw94Sy0bV — Jason Campbell (@Dasein90) 6 октября 2018 г.

​Ingram however remained calm in the face of this calamity and went on to narrate the next segment of her show.

The footage of this incident quickly went viral, with people on social media joking about Ingraham’s reaction or wondering whether the whole thing was staged.

She’s used to pretending things haven’t happened — McCreadie (@celtic15081972) 6 октября 2018 г.

Her reaction was… a little off.

Most peeps would've laughed it off, made a joke, etc. But @IngrahamAngle got embarrassed, flustered, & panicked.

Then she said it was a planned prank (which would seem plausible if her reaction was different =P).



(h/t @KamVTV for subtitled clip) pic.twitter.com/AVGNEM0ELq — Kaya Jones (In TechniColor) (@KayaColor) 6 октября 2018 г.

Apparently a joke about the report on selfie deaths. Not a terrible execution of the joke compete with the quick transition. pic.twitter.com/6wDJ6byNsF — Chad Jennings (@iChadMonkey) 6 октября 2018 г.