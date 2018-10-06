Matt Damon Chooses McGregor-Nurmagomedov Fight Over His SNL Kavanaugh Role

Hollywood actor is a huge UFC fan and sources said he chose to fly to Vegas and witness the highly-anticipated fight instead of repeating his Brett Kavanaugh role for the Saturday Night Show.

US actor Matt Damon faced the tough choice what to do for the Saturday night. While he is highly anticipated to appear once more portraying Judge Brett Kavanaugh, Damon, a huge fan of the UFC, also expected to go and witness the most hyped-up fight of the year between Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov, TMZ reported.

Saturday is scheduled to be the final date for the Kavanaugh confirmation for the Supreme Court vote, and Damon was expected to play Kavanaugh in a reprise for the Saturday Night Live comedy show. His previous acting hit almost 20 million views on YouTube in just one week, as Damon parodied Kavanaugh’s testimony to the cheering crowd.

However, according to TMZ sources, Damon, a UFC fan to the bottom of his heart, made a tough decision and gave up on Kavanaugh’s role to go to Vegas and witness Conor McGregor take on Khabib Nurmagomedov for the lightweight championship at UFC 229. The fight, which will take place tomorrow, October 6, has been anticipated for almost a year, with McGregor trying to pick on his opponent on social media.