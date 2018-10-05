Toronto Man Roundhouse Kicks Anti-Abortion Activist at Rally (VIDEO)

After the video went viral online, the suspect was reportedly fired from his job at a local hair salon.

Police in Toronto are investigating a man who was captured on camera delivering a roundhouse kick to an anti-abortion activist.

According to reports, the ‘pro-choice' man, who has been identified as Jordan Hunt, a hairdresser, became frustrated after he was confronted by Marie-Claire Bissonnette for disrupting the annual ‘Life Chain' demonstration in Toronto, Canada.



READ MORE: Argentine Parliament's Upper House Rejects Abortion Legalization Bill

After Miss Bissonnette confronted Mr Hunt, an altercation ensued, which ended with Hunt kicking the 27-year-old woman.

SICK: Just now a pro-abortion advocate roundhouse kicked a young pro-life woman from @clcyouthprolife in Toronto



He has not yet been found, RT!! pic.twitter.com/k1XlXBCVRP — Devin Sena (@DevinSenaUI) October 3, 2018

Miss Bissonnette is quoted as saying that she started to film the incident after the man "became aggressive" over her views on abortion. Allegedly, Hunt had used a permanent marker pen to deface the placards of a number of protestors attending the anti-abortion demonstration before the filming began.

In the video, Mr Hunt can be heard asking, "if somebody gets raped by somebody and they're like ‘I'm a 16-year-old and I can't keep this baby', think you should keep it?'' before singling a ‘thumbs up' or ‘thumbs down.'



READ MORE: 'Death Culture': Finnish Minister in Hot Water for Mourning Irish Abortion Vote

Miss Bissonnette answers, "It's a baby. If someone gets raped and gives birth and she decides to kill her three-year-old child," but was cut off there when Hunt executed a roundhouse kick to her shoulder. After she falls to the floor, another woman close by can be heard yelling "someone call the cops."

Reportedly, Hunt fled the scene before Toronto police arrived, but the incident is now being investigated.

After the ordeal, Bissonnette wrote on the pro-life website, ‘Lifesite News,' that, "he…forcefully roundhouse-kicked me in the shoulder, which sent my phone flying and I yelled for someone to call the police. In defence of his violence he claimed he'd meant to kick my phone, and then…yanked off the ribbon I'd been wearing on my chest and ran away."

