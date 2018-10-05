Twitter Rolls out Trump's 'Toilet Paper' Into Heap of Jokes and Memes

After a trail of memos, a new paper is haunting the US President; the usually dapper Trump stepped aboard Air Force One with something stuck to his shoe, some suspect it was an unwanted souvenir from the executive restroom.

Donald Trump made an unforeseen splash in the social media on his way to a rally in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The US Commander-in-Chief boarded Air Force One with a piece of paper attached to his shoe, which took the netizens’ thoughts in one particular direction and raised many questions on Twitter; the video of the now-epic boarding has gone viral.

Many users had no doubts where the unfortunate piece came from.

Today Trump boarded Air Force One with toilet paper stuck to his shoe.



How’s that for a metaphor?

https://t.co/jbko5CVvmx — Simran Jeet Singh (@SikhProf) 5 октября 2018 г.

​This turned the usual boarding into a walk of shame and jokes.

I honestly cannot believe it’s taken this long for Trump to board Air Force One with a full strand of toilet paper trailing from his shoe. https://t.co/hLWrqKqsIK — Brian Tyler Cohen (@briantylercohen) 5 октября 2018 г.

​The number of poo-emojis was unhinged.

​However, some still gave the President the benefit of the doubt, suggesting it may be a napkin.

In case you were wondering, yes, Donald Trump did board Air Force One with paper or a napkin stuck to his shoe today (via https://t.co/sQgMTPqjBc) pic.twitter.com/q1Gc89ZZl7 — Claudia Koerner (@ClaudiaKoerner) 5 октября 2018 г.

​It was only a matter of time before someone came up with a goofy soundtrack.

Donald Trump boarding Air Force One with toilet paper stuck to his shoe, set to the Curb theme tune, is pretty good. Pretttty pretttttty good. pic.twitter.com/apjqEZ9vaG — Alan White (@aljwhite) 5 октября 2018 г.

​Others added ruining poop jokes to the list of accusation Trump is slammed online for.

Trump boarded Air Force One with toilet paper on his shoe and I didn’t even laugh. I’m just numb. He’s so bad he even ruined poop jokes. — Jesse McLaren (@McJesse) 5 октября 2018 г.

​Some were startled that none of his staffers gave Trump a head-up about the mishap.