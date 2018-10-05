VIDEO of Then-Cadet Putin's Room at Russia's Spy School Released

Russia's Academy of Foreign Intelligence was founded in 1938 and at first called the Special Purpose School. Russian President Vladimir Putin reportedly attended the academy in the 1980s, when it was called the Red Banner KGB Institute.

The Russian news network Zvezda has for the first time released a video showing a room where President Vladimir Putin lived during his time at Russia's Academy of Foreign Intelligence.

In the video, a Zvezda host explained that all the cadets, including Putin, resided in the academy under fictitious names to maintain secrecy.

"Cadet Platov [Putin] lived in this room for a year," the host said when coming into the room where three beds, a table and TV set were seen in the footage.

The host added that the room's current furniture is much more comfortable than what was once used by then-cadet Putin.

READ MORE: Austrian FM's Wedding: WATCH Putin Dance, Congratulate Couple in German

Interestingly enough, the room number remained hidden in the video, something that the host said aims to prevent unnecessary competition among the cadets to win the right to live in the room where then-cadet Putin stayed.

This year marks the 80th anniversary of the creation of Russia's Academy of Foreign Intelligence, which was called the Red Banner KGB Institute in the 1980s.