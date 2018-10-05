‘Drunk' Birds Wreak Havoc After Eating Fermented Berries

Over yonder in the northern Minnesota town of Gilbert, chaos is unfolding in the streets. It's not related to unruly teens mucking about, but rather intoxicated birds.

Like a scene out of Alfred Hitchcock's 1963 classic drama "The Birds," Minnesotans are taking shelter to hide away from drunk birds that are flying into cars and windows and generally acting clumsily.

According to a public notice issued by the Gilbert Police Department, the sudden spike in tipsy birds is due to them ingesting berries that fermented earlier than normal this year.

"Many birds have migrated south, so it appears to be more prevalent than in past years," the notice, which was shared on Facebook, reads. "Generally, younger birds' livers cannot handle the toxins as efficiently as more mature birds."

Though officials indicated that birds will sober up soon and that calls were no longer necessary, the jokesters over at the police department weren't going to let the opportunity to dish out some of their standup routine for the residents pass them by.

Locals were advised to contact the department should they see "Woodstock pushing Snoopy off the doghouse for no apparent reason" or "Bigbird operating a motor vehicle in an unsafe manner," among other scenarios.

"Drunk birds are totally a thing," National Parks Service ranger Sharon Stiteler told news station KMSP-TV. "I've had to give sober rides to cedar wax wings from uptown."

In 2014, the flocks of buzzed birds got so bad in Whitehorse, a Canadian city in the Yukon territory, that the government's Animal Health Unit had to make arrangements for "drunk tanks" for birds that had to be cut off from berries, according to National Geographic.