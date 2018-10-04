Register
    First lady Melania Trump helps a student as she visits a language class at Chipala Primary School, in Lilongwe, Malawi, Thursday, Oct. 4, 2018. Mrs. Trump is visiting Africa on her first big solo international trip, aiming to make child well-being the focus of a five-day, four-country tour.

    Melania Trump Greeted With 'Not S**thole' Sign on First Solo Int'l Trip - Report

    © AP Photo / Carolyn Kaster
    Viral
    Residents of the African country of Malawi greeted US First Lady Melania Trump in a truly uncanny way, holding signs and banners bearing references to her husband’s earlier outspoken remarks.

    According to an AP report, one woman among the demonstrators, who were white, raised a sign featuring "#MELANIATOO," with the first letters, ME, written in bold, in black ink. Another sign reportedly read “69 Days Past the Deadline to Reunite Families,” obviously referring to the White House’s “zero tolerance” immigration policies, which raised controversy earlier when reports arrived on family separations on the American border.

    Another couple recalled Trump’s remarks on the corners of the world that he referred to as “sh**hole countries,” making it explicit that they really welcomed Melania in Malawi, noting, however: “#NOTASH**HOLE!"

    U.S. first lady Melania Trump gives a speech on her initiative Be Best during a reception she is hosting in honor of UNGA attendees at the United States mission to the UN on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly in New York City, U.S. September 26, 2018
    © REUTERS / Darren Ornitz
    'Best Start Home': Netizens Give Tips to Melania Trump Ahead of US First Lady's First Solo Foreign Trip

    In spring, Trump met a barrage of criticism across Africa and beyond after he privately referred to a number of the continent’s states as “s---hole countries,” but declared at the United Nations as recently as last week that both he and his wife “love Africa.”

    FLOTUS Melania Trump is currently on her first major international trip unaccompanied by her husband, focusing the five-day African tour to Ghana, Malawi, Kenya and Egypt on child welfare and thereby seeking to promote her May initiative Be Best, which is already in full swing back home.

    Melania Trump, Donald Trump, Malawi, Africa, United States
