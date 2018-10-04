Users Recall Alyssa Milano's 'Love' for Bill Clinton Amid Anti-Kavanaugh Crusade

Last week, Hollywood actress Alyssa Milano garnered much media attention after attending the Senate Judiciary Committee hearing for Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh.

Alyssa Milano, who has been increasingly active in promoting the anti-harassment #MeToo movement, made an appearance on MSNBC’s “Live,” where she said she was “filled with rage” because when people like President Donald Trump and Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh are put in positions of power, it means that “sexual abuse has been institutionalized in this country.”

“We are making distinct choices about what we want to be as a country. We’re making distinct choices about the people we’re putting in positions of power, whether it be Trump or Kavanaugh or our institutions. Sexual abuse has been institutionalized in this country, and it is heartbreaking for me,” she said.

Someone give @Alyssa_Milano a job.



She is on MSNBC responding to what @SRuhle called "an all-out assault" on Kavanaugh's accusers'.



Milano is "filled with rage"!



She is on MSNBC complaining about Trump stating facts, completely accurate facts because he used the wrong tone. pic.twitter.com/fegVkGzQQC — Dale Jackson (@TheDaleJackson) 3 октября 2018 г.

The Charmed star proceeded to say that the nation couldn’t allow “another generation of women and children to feel as though their government isn’t listening.”

“This is the #MeToo generation. What is happening right now is we are defining boundaries. Boundaries that have never been defined before. As Trump might say that ‘white men have it very difficult right now’, I’m saying that women, young people, have had it difficult for generations and generations and generations.”

.@alyssa_milano on MSNBC: "Whereas Trump might say that white men have it very difficult right now, I'm saying that women, young people, have had it difficult for generations…and we will not be silenced any longer" pic.twitter.com/4ghSczJs7p — Media Matters (@mmfa) 3 октября 2018 г.

The 45-year-old actress continued by saying that “we will not be silenced any longer. If that means that men have a hard time right now, then I’m sorry, this is the way the pendulum has to shift for us to have the equality and security in our country…”

Her passionate speech has led to mixed reactions on social media; while many lashed out at her for promoting the movement that’s “causing women to falsely accuse men of rape”…

Yeah well, you're movement is causing women to falsely accused men of rape, when laws will be passed to punish those who lie, and I hope it's to the fullest extent. Or, just hope there's not a lot of women in their family that just take matters into their own hands. — B. Wells (@BrandWizzle23) 4 октября 2018 г.

Sexual assault, sexual abuse and rape are horrible and should carry heavy penalty as should the false accusations of those crimes. Institutionalization or 'rape culture' is not the factual state of this country. — Reasonable Politics (@TisNotThatHard) 3 октября 2018 г.

My eyes always roll involuntarily whenever @Alyssa_Milano opens her mouth to speak. — Andie Cole (@Andie_Cole_) 3 октября 2018 г.

…and said that “false accusations have been institutionalized in the US":

FALSE ACCUSATIONS have been Institutionalized in the U.S. I support #Metoo as long as it doesn't turn into I hate men, There needs to be accountability when the accusations turn out to be false. — Gavin (@Gavinintheusa) 3 октября 2018 г.

…and tweeted that there was no proof that Kavanaugh was guilty of sexually assaulting three women…

What does sexual assault have to do with this innocent man? What kind of Orwellian thought process spawns imbeciles like Allysa Milano who scapegoat one man for crimes others commit? #CloserNation — Dead Money (@CardDead1) 4 октября 2018 г.

Serious question for you, what if he is innocent, does that not matter to you? — CBarnes (@Cliff_Barnes07) 4 октября 2018 г.

You have absolutely NO proof he is lying. but you want to convict him without due process. Unbelievably despicable. None of you care about the possibility you might be destroying an innocent mans life. U R convicting him on a hunch. — ECB (@FritzFritzberry) 4 октября 2018 г.

…as well as alluded to her 2012 tweet, in which she wrote she had “like crazy amounts of love” for ex-president Bill Clinton…

Bill Clinton, I love you so much. Like crazy amounts of love. — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) 6 сентября 2012 г.

…users started accusing her of hypocrisy:

@Alyssa_Milano HYPOCRITE! You still have loads of love for Clinton as you have tweeted in the past? Where is your outrage and protests over all the sexual accusations made against him?! Where is your support for all of his accusers? #IStandWithKavanaugh — Raquel McInroe (@raquel_mcinroe) 3 октября 2018 г.

she pledges her love for Bill Clinton, a man who was accused of rape and sexual assault by 13 women, admitted that he had oral sex in the Oval Office, as President, and married, with his 21 year old intern, and was impeached for lying about it. He paid Paula Jones $850k — Arizona's Realty (@AZsRealty) 3 октября 2018 г.

Alyssa Milano, so Bill Clinton is your ultimate man in the #MeToo movement? Declaring your cRaZy love for him while you are trying to destroy a man that isn’t even accused of rape, screams so loudly, I can’t hear you, but these women can..@atensnut pic.twitter.com/O30ZOu62Ot — Glen Woodfin (@GlenWoodfin) 3 октября 2018 г.

Last I checked, the institutionalization of sexual abuse was more prominent during the presidency of Bill Clinton. I don’t see any mention of that on the news networks claiming not to be biased. — Colwyn Balmer (@ColwynBalmer) 3 октября 2018 г.

But wait a minute, you LOVE Bill Clinton! Remember? You hypocritical, lying, no body that make true American women sick! Let me remind you: pic.twitter.com/JVHoLTaFw9 — Lisa Dorsett (@646e62c744d945d) 4 октября 2018 г.

…others praised Milano for speaking out and “being a voice” for the #MeToo movement:

Thank you, Alyssa. Im incredibly grateful that you are speaking out on all this and being a voice for the #MeToo movement 💕 — The HollyBeat (@TheHollyBeat) 4 октября 2018 г.

Thank you Alyssa for your strength and your voice! 👍🏻❤️🇺🇸 — Geno Carter (@Genosworld) 3 октября 2018 г.

Thank you Alyssa for speaking your truth on sexual assault victims! Every little boy, girl, young man, young woman and all who have been sexually assaulted across America deserves a strong voice! Your voice rises to a higher calling for all victims! — LADemocratGirl (@Lademogirl2015) 3 октября 2018 г.

On October 4, the chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, Chuck Grassley, stated that the FBI had found “no hint of misconduct” in its investigation into sexual assault claims against the Supreme Court nominee.

Last week, Alyssa Milano attended the Senate Judiciary Committee hearing for Kavanaugh, who was accused of sexual assault committed in the 1980s by three different women: Christine Blasey Ford, Deborah Ramirez and Julie Swetnick.