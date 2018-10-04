Oops! Tweet by Global Corporation Bashing Theresa May for Ruining ABBA Removed

"The person that sent that is currently on a packing line in the blast freezer without a coat or gloves!" a user online said, predicting the fate of McCain Foods, who posted the message.

Frozen foods company McCain Foods raised eyebrows of Twitter users in Britain and around the world when a critical tweet appeared on its official newsfeed, listing "all the things" ruined by the UK Prime Minister Theresa May.

The list included "human rights, Europe, the NHS, democracy, LGBTQ rights, corn fields and ABBA." The last item on the list referred to Mrs. May using the Swedish band's famous hit ‘Dancing Queen' as background music while she walked on stage during the Conservative party conference on Wednesday.

The post was quickly deleted but not before it was saved by users online, who then shared it on Twitter. User Callum Mason said the tweet by McFoods was "rather unexpected."

McCain spokesperson reportedly commented on the incident.

"This tweet was posted in error by a social media manager, and was not endorsed by McCain. It was immediately removed," the spokesperson said.