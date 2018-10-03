Dancing Queen: Twitter Abuzz as Theresa May Rocks Tory Conference Stage to ABBA

UK Prime Minister Theresa May used the final day of the Conservative Party Conference in Birmingham to hit back at critics of her Chequers plan, claiming that her team was working on a compromise deal.

Theresa May has probably chosen the most impressive intro to her big speech on Brexit: the UK prime minister has once again showed off her robot-style dancing skills, having bounced onto the Tory Conference’s stage to ABBA’s evergreen hit “Dancing Queen.”

This is how Theresa May just took to the stage for her speech to close the Conservative Party Conference pic.twitter.com/JgICJPvSkQ — BuzzFeed UK Politics (@BuzzFeedUKPol) 3 октября 2018 г.

Her moves sent social media into meltdown, leaving users speechless, as they struggled to find the best gifs to express their emotions…

Meanwhile, the Swedish ambassador to the United Kingdom, Torbjörn Sohlström, seemed to be the only person who enjoyed May’s stunt:

As Swedish Ambassador I can only say Bravo to @theresa_may for starting her conference speech with ABBA’s Dancing Queen. #CPC18 — Torbjörn Sohlström (@sohlstromt) 3 октября 2018 г.

It’s been a few months since the world learnt about her angular, May-bot style of dancing as she visited a secondary school in South Africa, and couldn’t resist the temptation to rock the dancefloor along with students.