Dancing Queen: Twitter Abuzz as Theresa May Rocks Tory Conference Stage to ABBA

Theresa May has probably chosen the most impressive intro to her big speech on Brexit: the UK prime minister has once again showed off her robot-style dancing skills, having bounced onto the Tory Conference’s stage to ABBA’s evergreen hit “Dancing Queen.”
This is how Theresa May just took to the stage for her speech to close the Conservative Party Conference pic.twitter.com/JgICJPvSkQ— BuzzFeed UK Politics (@BuzzFeedUKPol) 3 октября 2018 г.
Her moves sent social media into meltdown, leaving users speechless, as they struggled to find the best gifs to express their emotions…
‘Dancing’? pic.twitter.com/yvQLTJYOzh— atiyawhC🍥 (@atiyawhC) 3 октября 2018 г.
She looks like someone that’s taught herself how to dance by reading a book, but has never actually seen dancing. Or heard music.— Scott (@ScottDMA) 3 октября 2018 г.
… and drew the wildest comparisons:
Some suggested that she should have danced to other songs by the Swedish band:
Bravo indeed! pic.twitter.com/4wuOQH1Ndz— Graeme Bandeira (@GraemeBandeira) 3 октября 2018 г.
Others suggested that she has ruined the song:
Theresa May has ruined my country, does she have to ruin ABBA too? #arMaygeddon.— Jack (@JackSlaterrrr) 3 октября 2018 г.
not content with ruining the country, Theresa May has now ruined ABBA#cpc18— James (@brinning_) 3 октября 2018 г.
Was Brexit not enough— róisín ⭕️ (@roisin__xo) 3 октября 2018 г.
Meanwhile, the Swedish ambassador to the United Kingdom, Torbjörn Sohlström, seemed to be the only person who enjoyed May’s stunt:
As Swedish Ambassador I can only say Bravo to @theresa_may for starting her conference speech with ABBA’s Dancing Queen. #CPC18— Torbjörn Sohlström (@sohlstromt) 3 октября 2018 г.
It’s been a few months since the world learnt about her angular, May-bot style of dancing as she visited a secondary school in South Africa, and couldn’t resist the temptation to rock the dancefloor along with students.
@theresa_may policies are as terrible as her dancing moves pic.twitter.com/KN57SWCbRZ— Harpo Can Talk (@HarpoCanTalk) 3 октября 2018 г.
